CSK IPL 2025 Tickets Appear On Black Market Before Official Sale, Fans Pay Over ₹1 Lakh

CSK IPL 2025 tickets appear on reselling websites before official sales. Fans are paying over ₹1 lakh, while black marketing issues remain unaddressed by BCCI and IPL.

Even before the official ticket sales for Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) home matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 have begun, the black marketing of tickets has already surfaced.

CSK is set to play its first match on March 23 at MA Chidambaram Stadium against Mumbai Indians (MI). However, tickets for CSK’s home games have been listed on reselling websites at exorbitant prices, creating frustration among fans.

Tickets Selling for Over ₹1 Lakh Online

Websites like Viagogo.com have already listed CSK match tickets, with prices skyrocketing. Fans eager to secure a seat are reportedly spending between ₹17,804 and ₹1,23,593 for passes. The much-anticipated CSK vs MI clash on March 23 has seen ticket prices exceeding ₹57,000.

Meanwhile, the second CSK vs MI fixture on April 20 at Wankhede Stadium is witnessing even higher prices, with some tickets listed at an astonishing ₹5,13,514, reflecting the overwhelming demand for IPL matches.

Fans Frustrated Over Ticket Black Marketing

For several IPL seasons, fans have raised concerns over the lack of transparency in ticket sales and the rampant black marketing that makes it nearly impossible for many to attend games at fair prices. However, neither the BCCI, IPL governing council, nor franchises have taken significant steps to curb unauthorized reselling.

As of now, CSK has not officially announced the sale of its home match tickets. Fans relying on official channels will have to wait for updates to book their seats at standard prices.

