Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is excited about the brand new season of IPL set to start in the month of April. He has said that although he has been approached by other teams as well, it is the CSK that holds a special place in his heart. It is important to note that CSK would be making a comeback following suspension from previous seasons.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be an exciting affair this year as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to make a strong comeback this season. The charm of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is yet to fade away and all the eyes will be on him as he dons CSK jersey once again. Ahead of the auction set to take place on January 27 and 28, Dhoni spoke about a range of issues concerning the CSK franchise. The former Indian captain has said that CSK will try to retain some of the former players during the auction. He added that it won’t be easy for them as other teams will also be eyeing the same players. He also said they will try their best to get Ashwin onboard.

“As far as the composition of the team, we had 3 retainerships. We have retained three players thinking which will help us the best- a keeper, two batsmen and the same two batsmen who can bowl. A lot of areas are covered when it comes to the top order. We don’t have to go for left-handers. If the need arises, we may go for. Who we will get in the auction…that becomes slightly tough to say as of now. If we are looking for a few players, a lot of others are also looking for the same,” MS Dhoni was quoted as saying by cricketnext.

During the media interaction, MS Dhoni also spoke about the spot-fixing scandal that had led to CSK’s suspension from IPL. He said that players had no role to play in the controversy and their fan following has only become more strong in the years CSK were missing from action. “The last two years that we have not played, our fan following got stronger and stronger because none of the players were involved with anything. Yes, often when there is some mistake committed, people bear the brunt. The team had to bear the brunt of whatever happened but the players were clear of all the controversies. We are back to cricket and the fact that we sold off everything (whatever the endorsement brackets were there) even before the retainership was announced….that proves that they believe in CSK as a franchise and the kind of cricket we play. So it (IPL controversy) has not affected us in any way. Yes, it did hurt us because we were not part of IPL for two seasons,” he added.

Mr Dhoni emphasised that although he has been approached by other franchises, CSK is close to his heart and he can’t think of not playing for them. The 2018 edition of IPL will kick off in the month of April.