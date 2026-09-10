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Home > Sports News > CSK Next Head Coach: MS Dhoni Wants an Indian to Replace Stephen Fleming, This Name Has Emerged as Frontrunner | Report

CSK Next Head Coach: MS Dhoni Wants an Indian to Replace Stephen Fleming, This Name Has Emerged as Frontrunner | Report

Next CSK Head Coach: Chennai Super Kings are expected to finalise their new head coach within the next week or two, with former India batter Hemang Badani emerging as the front runner to replace Stephen Fleming. The Indian Premier League franchise is considering both Indian and overseas candidates, with former captain MS Dhoni reportedly pushing for an Indian-led coaching setup.

Next CSK Head Coach: Hemang Badani Front Runner to Replace Stephen Fleming in Vacant Role, MS Dhoni Pushing For Indian-led Setup - Report
Next CSK Head Coach: Hemang Badani Front Runner to Replace Stephen Fleming in Vacant Role, MS Dhoni Pushing For Indian-led Setup - Report

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 14:43 IST

Next CSK Head Coach: Chennai Super Kings are expected to finalise their new head coach within the next week or two, with former India batter Hemang Badani emerging as the front runner to replace Stephen Fleming. The Indian Premier League franchise is considering both Indian and overseas candidates, with former captain MS Dhoni reportedly pushing for an Indian-led coaching setup.

Badani’s previous IPL experience as head coach of Delhi Capitals, along with his success in other T20 leagues, has strengthened his case for the CSK job. However, the final decision will rest with the franchise ownership, which is still assessing overseas options before making a call on Fleming’s successor.

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Why Is Hemang Badani the Front Runner for CSK Head Coach?

Hemang Badani has emerged as a strong contender due to his IPL experience and success across overseas T20 leagues. After parting ways with Delhi Capitals, Badani brings experience of working in the IPL as a head coach as per The Indian Express. He has also won titles in the SA20, ILT20 and LPL.

Badani’s association with Tamil Nadu could also prove valuable for CSK, particularly after the franchise struggled to make the most of home conditions at Chepauk in recent seasons. His familiarity with the conditions could be an advantage as the team looks to rebuild.

MS Dhoni Wants Indian-led Coaching Setup at CSK

MS Dhoni is understood to have made a strong case for an Indian to take charge of CSK’s coaching staff. The former captain reportedly believes that the IPL is increasingly being shaped by homegrown talent and wants an Indian head coach to lead the franchise through its next phase.

CSK had initially appeared likely to continue with an overseas coach after Fleming’s departure, but the franchise is now weighing the advantages of an Indian appointment against the experience offered by overseas candidates.

Will CSK’s New Head Coach Work Exclusively for the Franchise?

According to the report, one of Dhoni’s proposals to the ownership is that the new head coach should work exclusively for CSK and not take up coaching roles in other overseas T20 leagues. Fleming previously coached CSK alongside Johannesburg Super Kings in the SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket.

Albie Morkel has already been appointed Johannesburg Super Kings’ head coach for the next season. For Badani, however, CSK’s proposed restriction could create complications as he currently coaches Southern Brave in The Hundred and Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, while also working as a consultant for Seattle Orcas.

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CSK Next Head Coach: MS Dhoni Wants an Indian to Replace Stephen Fleming, This Name Has Emerged as Frontrunner | Report
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CSK Next Head Coach: MS Dhoni Wants an Indian to Replace Stephen Fleming, This Name Has Emerged as Frontrunner | Report
CSK Next Head Coach: MS Dhoni Wants an Indian to Replace Stephen Fleming, This Name Has Emerged as Frontrunner | Report
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