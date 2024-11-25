CSK Squad 2025: Complete List Of Players In MS Dhoni’s Yellow Army

The five-time IPL champions now have Rs. 15.60 crore left in their purse heading into the second day of the auction, with 14 slots still to be filled, including three overseas players.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made significant moves on the first day of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction, securing key players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad to strengthen their squad. The five-time IPL champions now have Rs. 15.60 crore left in their purse heading into the second day of the auction, with 14 slots still to be filled, including three overseas players.

CSK entered the auction with a few changes to their roster, having retained five players for the 2025 season: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs. 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs. 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 18 crore), and MS Dhoni (Rs. 4 crore). These players form the core of the team, but the franchise is looking to bolster their squad with more talent, as evidenced by their Day 1 signings.

Players Bought by CSK:

Devon Conway – Rs. 6.25 Crore Rahul Tripathi – Rs. 3.4 Crore Rachin Ravindra – Rs. 4 Crore Ravichandran Ashwin – Rs. 9.75 Crore Khaleel Ahmed – Rs. 4.80 Crore Noor Ahmed – Rs. 10 Crore Vijay Shankar – Rs. 1.2 Crore Sam Curran – Rs. 2.4 Crore Shaik Rasheed – Rs. 30 Lakh Anshul Kamboj – Rs. 3.4 Crore Mukesh Choudhary – Rs. 30 Lakh Deepak Hooda – Rs. 1.7 Crore Gurjapneet Singh – Rs. 2.2 Crore Nathan Ellis – Rs. 2 Crore Jamie Overton – Rs. 1.5 Crore Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Rs. 30 Lakh Ramakrishna Ghosh – Rs. 30 Lakh

While CSK has made significant strides with their auction buys, they also released a few players ahead of the auction. The list of released players includes Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, and Devon Conway.

CSK’s Day 1 purchases have stirred excitement among fans, with Ashwin and Noor Ahmad expected to make valuable contributions to their squad. As the auction continues, CSK will look to finalize their lineup and position themselves as contenders for the IPL 2025 title.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The 13-Year-Old Cricket Prodigy Signed By Rajasthan Royals?