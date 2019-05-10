CSK vs DC IPL 2019 score LIVE Updates, 2nd qualifier: Delhi Capitals are going to lock horns against the Chennai Super Kings in the do or die second qualifier match of the IPL season 12. Delhi Capitals has come so far in the Indian Premier League for the first time so the team will try to prove their potential and bag a victory in order to make their way to the finals. The second qualifier of the IPL season 12 is going to take place in Vizag. The winner of the match will qualify for the finals. It is going to be a breath-taking match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings were unable to register a win in their previous match against Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier, but they still got a chance and now they need to defeat the Delhi Capitals in order to enter the finals and play against Mumbai Indians. Same is the situation for Delhi Capitals, who bagged victory in their last match which was an eliminator against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

CSK vs DC IPL 2019 score LIVE Updates, 2nd qualifier:

Tight over by Tahir as he gave only 5 runs in his third over. The score reached 85 in 14 overs.

After Tahir, Dwayne Bravo struck and departed Axar Patel for paltry 3. Sherfane Rutherford comes to the crease. Delhi score 80 for 5 in 13 overs.

Big blow for DC as Imran Tahir dismissed Iyer for 13 off 18. This was Tahir’s first wicket in the Qualifier 2.

Delhi made 74 in 11 overs for the loss of three wickets. Skipper on 13 while Pant on 9.

Delhi three down for 57 in 9 overs. Rishabh Pant comes to the crease. He had played a brilliant knock in the last match.

What a shot by Munro, scored a boundary on the 5th ball of the eighth over. Delhi at a score of 54 for 2 after 8 overs.

Rabindra Jadeja on attack. Jadeja is not letting the batsmen go for a boundary. What an over by Jadeja. Delhi at 44 for 2 after 7 overs.

Again a shock for Delhi. Shikhar Dhawan down at 18 runs. What a perfect ball from Harbhajan Singh. Delhi needs to have a hold on the falling wickets in order to score sufficient to bag victory for their team.

The Delhi capitals are trying it hard to score boundaries in the match. The score is 32 at a loss of one wicket after 3 overs.

The match took a turn as Prithwi Shaw lost his wicket very early in the match due to LBW. What a balling by Chahal.

