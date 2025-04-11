Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Return Derails With Humiliating Defeat

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Return Derails With Humiliating Defeat

In what was meant to be a triumphant return to captaincy for MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Chepauk.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Return Derails With Humiliating Defeat

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni's Captaincy Return Derails With Humiliating Defeat


In what was meant to be a triumphant return to captaincy for MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Chepauk. CSK were dismantled for their lowest-ever IPL total at home, managing just 103/9 in 20 overs, before KKR chased the target down in only 10.1 overs — the third-fastest successful 100+ chase in IPL history.

CSK Batting Crumbles Under Spin Pressure

Dhoni, who came in to bat at No. 9, scored just 1 run as his side collapsed against a ruthless KKR bowling attack. Sunil Narine starred with the ball, taking 3 wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana claimed two apiece. CSK’s innings unraveled rapidly after the fall of Vijay Shankar, with the middle and lower order offering little resistance. The spin duo of Narine and Chakravarthy had the hosts in a stranglehold, as CSK limped to a modest total.

KKR Cruise to Victory with Authority

KKR’s reply was aggressive and clinical. Narine set the tone with a first-ball six, followed by a flurry of boundaries from Quinton de Kock, who smashed three sixes before falling to Anshul Kamboj. However, the damage was already done. Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh saw off the chase with ease, sealing a thumping win that pushed KKR to third in the points table.

This match marked CSK’s biggest defeat in terms of balls remaining and their fifth consecutive loss — a first in franchise history. It also marked their third straight home defeat this season, another unwanted record for the five-time champions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 – MS Dhoni’s Dismissal Sparks Debate: Out or Not? Here’s The Final Verdict

 

Filed under

csk CSK vs KKR ipl IPL 2025 MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad

newsx

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Return Derails With Humiliating Defeat
newsx

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 – MS Dhoni’s Dismissal Sparks Debate: Out or Not? Here’s...
newsx

IPL 2025: CSK Hit Historic Low At Chepauk As Dhoni Returns To Captaincy
newsx

Viral Video | Young Couple’s Inappropriate Behaviour At Bengaluru Metro Sparks Outrage, Netizens Call For...
newsx

Ambergris ‘Floating Gold’ ₹10 Crore Worth Of Mysterious Whale Vomit Seized In Karnataka, 10 Arrested
Criticising the AIADMK fo

DMK’s Kanimozhi Calls AIADMK-BJP Alliance A ‘Betrayal To people Of Tamil Nadu’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 – MS Dhoni’s Dismissal Sparks Debate: Out or Not? Here’s The Final Verdict

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 – MS Dhoni’s Dismissal Sparks Debate: Out or Not? Here’s...

IPL 2025: CSK Hit Historic Low At Chepauk As Dhoni Returns To Captaincy

IPL 2025: CSK Hit Historic Low At Chepauk As Dhoni Returns To Captaincy

Viral Video | Young Couple’s Inappropriate Behaviour At Bengaluru Metro Sparks Outrage, Netizens Call For Action

Viral Video | Young Couple’s Inappropriate Behaviour At Bengaluru Metro Sparks Outrage, Netizens Call For...

Ambergris ‘Floating Gold’ ₹10 Crore Worth Of Mysterious Whale Vomit Seized In Karnataka, 10 Arrested

Ambergris ‘Floating Gold’ ₹10 Crore Worth Of Mysterious Whale Vomit Seized In Karnataka, 10 Arrested

DMK’s Kanimozhi Calls AIADMK-BJP Alliance A ‘Betrayal To people Of Tamil Nadu’

DMK’s Kanimozhi Calls AIADMK-BJP Alliance A ‘Betrayal To people Of Tamil Nadu’

Entertainment

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry Styles And Justin Bieber

Kanye West Makes A Shocking Claim Of Taylor Swift Going For A Threesome With Harry

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking Toilet: Ek Prem Katha?

‘Koi Bewakoof Hi Hoga’: Did Akshay Kumar Take A Dig At Jaya Bachchan For Mocking

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide