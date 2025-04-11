CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni’s Captaincy Return Derails With Humiliating Defeat

In what was meant to be a triumphant return to captaincy for MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Chepauk.

In what was meant to be a triumphant return to captaincy for MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2025 clash at Chepauk. CSK were dismantled for their lowest-ever IPL total at home, managing just 103/9 in 20 overs, before KKR chased the target down in only 10.1 overs — the third-fastest successful 100+ chase in IPL history.

CSK Batting Crumbles Under Spin Pressure

Dhoni, who came in to bat at No. 9, scored just 1 run as his side collapsed against a ruthless KKR bowling attack. Sunil Narine starred with the ball, taking 3 wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana claimed two apiece. CSK’s innings unraveled rapidly after the fall of Vijay Shankar, with the middle and lower order offering little resistance. The spin duo of Narine and Chakravarthy had the hosts in a stranglehold, as CSK limped to a modest total.

KKR Cruise to Victory with Authority

KKR’s reply was aggressive and clinical. Narine set the tone with a first-ball six, followed by a flurry of boundaries from Quinton de Kock, who smashed three sixes before falling to Anshul Kamboj. However, the damage was already done. Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh saw off the chase with ease, sealing a thumping win that pushed KKR to third in the points table.

This match marked CSK’s biggest defeat in terms of balls remaining and their fifth consecutive loss — a first in franchise history. It also marked their third straight home defeat this season, another unwanted record for the five-time champions.

