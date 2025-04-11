In the 16th over of CSK's innings, Sunil Narine delivered a sharply turning ball that struck Dhoni on the pads. The on-field umpire wasted no time in raising his finger.

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 - MS Dhoni's Dismissal Sparks Debate: Out or Not? Here's The Final Verdict

MS Dhoni’s dismissal during Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on Friday stirred a storm across social media platforms. Batting at No. 8—behind R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja—the former captain managed to score just a single run before being sent back to the pavilion.

UltraEdge Controversy Divides Fans

Dhoni, confident he had edged it, quickly opted for the DRS review. Replays showed a faint spike on UltraEdge as the ball zipped past the bat.

Despite the minor indication, the third umpire upheld the on-field decision, ruling Dhoni out. This verdict didn’t sit well with many viewers.

There was an immediate backlash online, with fans debating whether the UltraEdge evidence was conclusive enough. “There were very small spikes in the UltraEdge when the ball went past the bat but the third umpire decided to stay with the existing decision.”

Ms Dhoni clearly not out… Umpire pagal hai spike bhi and gap toh bilkul nhi hai😳

what your take….???#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/wqjJHwjYEt — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐍𝐘 𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐖𝐀𝐋 (@TheSunnyNarwal) April 11, 2025

Like this Post if you think Ms Dhoni is the biggest Fraud.#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/xwyiVRbYSZ — Krishna. (@KrishVK_18) April 11, 2025

Sunil Narine has 99 problems but making MS Dhoni his bunny ain’t one of them#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/V6HuxEVrU3 — 🚩 (@was_groottt18) April 11, 2025

Ms Dhoni was Clear Not Out There were spikes when this worst umpiring declared Thala out pic.twitter.com/uncbCppQ69 — Mr. Villaaww’ (@OkayAchaa) April 11, 2025

The UltraEdge showed slight murmurs as the ball passed MS Dhoni’s bat 👀 What do you make of the third umpire’s decision? 🤔#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvKKR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/zAjgaEsO8h — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2025

CSK’s Batting Order Crumbles

The Dhoni dismissal added to CSK’s woes, as the team struggled to find momentum throughout the innings. The Chennai franchise ended up posting just 103 for nine—their lowest total ever at the Chepauk.

It also marked their third-lowest score in IPL history and the lowest total by any team in the 2025 season so far.

KKR Bowlers Shine at Chepauk

Kolkata’s bowlers were relentless. Sunil Narine led the charge with impressive figures of 3 for 13. He was well supported by Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy, who picked up two wickets each.

CSK’s batting line-up faltered across the board. The home side managed to clear the boundary only nine times in the entire innings—a sign of how tight KKR’s bowling was.

Shivam Dube remained unbeaten with 31 off 29 deliveries and was the only player to show any resistance. Vijay Shankar chipped in with 29, surviving some close calls along the way.

Aside from those two, just two other batters managed to reach double digits—highlighting a night to forget for the Men in Yellow.

