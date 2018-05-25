A promo on Hotstar showing KKR taking on CSK in the finals has puzzled many fans. A clip of this promo was shared on social media and since then confused people have been asking if the IPL 2018 is fixed. The video doing rounds on social media was shared after Chennai Super Kings' victory against Sunrisers in the first qualifier. The video has got fans on Twitter confused, wondering and asking all types of questions. Here's the video and the truth behind it.

After clearing the first playoffs hurdle against Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders is focused on overcoming the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier-2 at Eden Gardens on Friday in Kolkata. The purple brigade rested on Thursday to be in shape for the contest that may get the adrenaline going. Winner of this Qualifier-2 will be against Chennai Super Kings to lift the Indian Premier League season 11 trophy. However, a promo on Hotstar showing KKR taking on CSK in the finals has puzzled many fans. A clip of this promo was shared on social media and since then confused people have been asking if the IPL 2018 is fixed.

Here’s the video

Hotstar Predicted IPL Final So Early CSKvKKR Lmao 😂

Fixed? pic.twitter.com/TxwgW596A3 — Sharan (@hanjiokay) May 23, 2018

For all #CsKvsKKr IPL final ad fans .. Here is version of #CSkvsSRH finals ..

42runs in last 3overs without Wides/NoBalls kottadam Fix cheyochu ane mee minds ki 🙏🏻🙏🏻. . pic.twitter.com/ttEo7y6u28 — Prince fan (@RaviAneNenu) May 24, 2018

According to reports, the explanation for this video could be an innocent one

According to a report on DNA, the video may be the case of advance planning. Broadcasters sometimes prepare promo videos in advance due to lack of time between the games. The IPL final will take place just 2 days after the qualifier-2, so it is possible that Hotstar probably had two promos ready- one featuring CSK vs KKR and the other CSK vs SRH.

A Twitter user posted a video clip that seems to be the promo of CSK vs SRH final on Hotstar.

NewsX cannot verify the authenticity of both the videos.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday evening. KKR’s skipper Dinesh Karthik has not excelled in marshalling his limited resources but has led by example as a finisher.

