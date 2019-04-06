CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue: CSK have relied on the team effort to win their matches as different players have stepped up at crunch situations in IPL 2019 so far. CSK’s only worry would be the form of opener Ambati Rayudu, who has struggled to get going after IPL 2018 success.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Saturday at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The defending champion CSK team will play its 5th IPL 2019 game in his home town. The team has earlier played four matches and have lost one game against Mumbai Indians. The team is just one position behind Kings XI Punjab which has claimed two victories and had lost one match.

CSK have relied on the team effort to win their matches as different players have stepped up at crunch situations in IPL 2019 so far. CSK’s only worry would be the form of opener Ambati Rayudu, who has struggled to get going after IPL 2018 success. The batsman is yet to make any effort this season so far to hit boundaries. Batsmen like Suresh Raina, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav will provide the right balance and will benefit the yellow army.

KXIP’s batting sensation Chris Gayle’s and other hard-hitting batsmen like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal can take the lead in this game. Aswin will expect his bowlers to step up this time to get success against CSK. Being a competitive skipper on the field, R Ashwin as a captain like to experiment tactics against his home town match.

CSK full squad:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.

KXIP full squad:

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

CSK vs KXIP live streaming, When and where to watch, time, date and venue:

What is the time of match played between CSK vs KXIP?

The 18th match of Vivo IPL 2019 between CSK vs KXIP will be held at 4 pm on Wednesday. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram in Chennai.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 CSK vs KXIP match?

The LIVE match between CSK and KXIP can be seen streamed online on Hotstar.com. For the latest happenings, previews and match reports of all IPL matches, cricket enthusiasts can log in to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 CSK vs KXIP match?

The live TV coverage of the CSK vs KXIP match will be available on Star Sports Network. English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 and for the Hindi commentary tune in to Star Sports 2.

