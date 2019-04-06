CSK vs KXIP, IPL 2019: With outstanding performances from Faf du Plessis and Harbhajan Singh, Chennai Super Kings managed to beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs today at the Chepauk stadium. Punjab was chasing a target of 160 runs but CSK bowlers restricted them for only 138 in their respected 20 overs.

Bouncing back to the winning track, Chennai Super Kings on Friday defeated Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs in the Indian Premier League 2019. The match was played at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, where the yellow army supported MS Dhoni-led CSK to their best. It was a low score match as the pitch at the Chepauk was slow and not in favour of the batsmen. This was CSK’s 4 win out of 5 matches they have played in the Indian Premier League 2019 so far.

Chennai managed to surpass Virat Kohli’s Royal Challenger’s Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match, then Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals and today the team registered a thumping victory over Punjab. The only match team had lost was against Mumbai Indians.

CSK vs KXIP: Today’s match report

After winning the toss the Chennai skipper MS Dhoni opted to bat first. CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis started on a good not and gathered 56 runs for the first wicket. Punjab captain R Ashwin was the man who broke the partnership by removing Shane Watson for 26 runs off 24 balls. His partner Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer for his side who scored a half-century. du Plessis hit 54 off 38 balls with 4 sixes and 2 fours.

Captain MSD and middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu scored 37 and 21 runs respectively and remained unbeaten. Suresh Raina also contributed 17 runs, hence CSK ended its innings for 160/3 in 20 overs.

Kings XI Punjab had needed 161 runs to taste the victory but they failed miserably. For Punjab, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle opened the innings, but Turbanator Harbhajan Singh removed dangerous Gayle for 5 runs only. Mayank Agarwal was the second man to depart in the same over of Harbhajan Singh.

With 2 early breakthroughs, CSK had tightened the grip on the match. After which, Sarfaraz Khan tried to rescue his side along with KL Rahul and both the batsmen scored half-centuries. KL Rahul’s 55 and Sarfaraz Khan’s 67 runs went in vain as they failed to propel their side to the finishing line.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More