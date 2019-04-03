CSK vs MI, IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians live streaming, when and where to watch, time, date and venue: MI may field this time its newly added player Alzarri Joseph against CSK as its bowlers failed to make an impact in the last two matches in the IPL 2019.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will fight its next match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Mumbai’s Wankhede on Wednesday. CSK and MI have played 26 games in the IPL season so far. MI has claimed 14 games while CSK maintained to 12 games. Both teams will go head o head as MI holds an advantage of IPL seasons played against CSK.

Mumbai had lost two of their three matches thus far while the defending champions CSK won all the three matches they played so far. This game will be a crucial one for MI who are looking to gain some winning momentum.

MI may field this time its newly added player Alzarri Joseph against CSK as its bowlers failed to make an impact in the last two matches in the IPL 2019. CSK may field its spinner king Harbhajan Singh to take on MI in their fourth game this IPL season.

MI has lost its two games against Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab respectively. The team managed to claim the win over RCB. CSK have won all the three games in the IPL 2019.

It will be challenging for MI to stop CSK from winning spree as the CSK’s top batsman skipper MS Dhoni and Bravo have been successfully taken their team at the top points table this IPL season.

CSK vs MI live streaming, When and where to watch, time, date and venue:

What is the time of match played between CSK vs MI?

The 15th match of Vivo IPL 2019 between CSK vs MI will be held at 8 pm on Wednesday. The match will be played at Wankhede stadium.

Where to catch the live stream of IPL 2019 CSK vs MI match?

The LIVE match between CSK and MI can be seen streamed online on Hotstar.com. For the latest happenings, previews and match reports of all IPL matches, cricket enthusiasts can log in to NewsX.com.

What TV channel will show live coverage of IPL 2019 CSK vs MI match?

The live TV coverage of the CSK vs MI match will be available on Star Sports Network. English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 and for the Hindi commentary tune in to Star Sports 2.

