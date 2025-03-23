Home
Sunday, March 23, 2025
CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Rohit Sharma For A Duck In Season Opener

CSK pacer Khaleel Ahmed dismissed MI's Rohit Sharma for a duck in IPL 2025 opener, marking the third time he's removed him in the league. CSK off to a strong start.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Rohit Sharma For A Duck In Season Opener


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a strong start in their IPL 2025 season opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with pacer Khaleel Ahmed removing Rohit Sharma for a duck in the very first over.

Image

Winning the toss, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opted to bowl first, a decision that quickly paid off. Khaleel, opening the attack, delivered a series of sharp deliveries to trouble the Mumbai Indians batters. The left-arm pacer got Rohit Sharma out for a duck on just the fourth ball, as the MI veteran attempted a flick shot but found Shivam Dube at mid-wicket. This marked the third time Khaleel has dismissed Rohit in IPL history.

Earlier in the over, Khaleel bowled a testing delivery that moved away from right-hander Will Jacks, beating the bat. However, Jacks later responded with a well-placed boundary to deep square leg.

With Rohit dismissed early, Mumbai Indians will look to stabilize their innings and counter CSK’s disciplined bowling attack.

ALSO READ: CSK Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In IPL 2025 Opener Against MI

CSK vs MI IPL 2025

newsx

