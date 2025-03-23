CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Live Streaming, TV Channels & Match Timings You Need To Know

Here’s everything you need to know about the CSK vs MI live streaming, TV channels, squads, and match details.

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is in full swing, and fans are eagerly anticipating the blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Dubbed as the ‘El Clasico’ of the IPL, this high-stakes encounter will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23, at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs MI: Team News and Key Updates

Hardik Pandya will miss this match due to a slow over-rate ban from last season. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will captain Chennai Super Kings, with all eyes on MS Dhoni, whose batting position remains a major talking point.

Mumbai Indians have historically struggled in their opening matches, with their last first-match win dating back to 2012. Can they break the jinx this time?

Squads for IPL 2025 Clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Corbin Bosch, Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.

Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Match Date: Sunday, March 23, 2025

Match Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

With two of the most successful IPL franchises going head-to-head, this match promises to be a thriller.

