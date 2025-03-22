Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
  CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya's Emotional Hug Takes Center Stage Before Clash

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya’s Emotional Hug Takes Center Stage Before Clash

Hardik Pandya & MS Dhoni’s warm hug at Chepauk ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match highlights their deep camaraderie despite fierce on-field rivalry.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Watch | MS Dhoni & Hardik Pandya’s Emotional Hug Takes Center Stage Before Clash


A moment of pure camaraderie between two cricketing greats stole the limelight ahead of the much-anticipated IPL 2025 showdown between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk. MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya shared a heartfelt hug during a training session, proving that respect and friendship in cricket transcend team rivalries.

The touching moment, caught on camera, quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the deep bond between Dhoni, India’s legendary captain, and Pandya, his former protégé-turned-MI skipper. Over the years, their journey has been intertwined—from winning international trophies together to leading two of IPL’s most successful franchises.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Though Hardik Pandya will miss the opening game due to a one-match suspension, his presence at Chepauk and his warm exchange with Dhoni reinforced the idea that IPL is more than just a tournament—it’s a stage where lifelong friendships are forged.

CSK vs MI: The Ultimate IPL Rivalry

As the two most decorated teams in IPL history prepare for another high-stakes battle, CSK holds a slight edge, given MI’s weakened squad. With Hardik Pandya sidelined, Suryakumar Yadav will lead MI in this clash. Meanwhile, CSK’s spin-heavy attack, coupled with Dhoni’s strategic brilliance, adds to their advantage.

MI will rely on their explosive top order to counter CSK’s dominance, while the match will also introduce the much-discussed new ball-change rule. Despite setbacks, MI’s fighting spirit and CSK’s home advantage promise a thrilling contest for cricket fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: Who Is Liam Livingstone? Bizarre Dismissal Appeal By RCB Player Leaves Rinku Singh Confused- Watch!

