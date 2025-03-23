CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Who Is Vignesh Puthur? Kerala Spinner Replaces Rohit Sharma & Takes 3 Wickets For MI!

Mumbai Indians' surprise Impact Sub move saw Vignesh Puthur replace Rohit Sharma, making his IPL 2025 debut. The Kerala spinner took 3 wickets in his first match.

In a surprising tactical move, Mumbai Indians (MI) replaced Rohit Sharma with young left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur as an Impact Sub during their IPL 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Malappuram, Kerala, made his IPL debut despite having no senior-level domestic experience. His journey to the league is nothing short of inspiring.

From Local Cricket to IPL: The Journey of Vignesh Puthur

Puthur, son of an autorickshaw driver, started playing cricket at age 11 and trained at the Malappuram District Cricket Academy. He represented Kerala at the U-14 and U-19 levels but never made it to the senior state team. Instead, he honed his skills at the Jolly Rovers Cricket Club in Perinthalmanna and later played in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) for Alleppey Ripples.

Despite picking only two wickets in three KCL matches, MI scouts spotted his talent. His breakthrough came when he was invited for trials, where he bowled to Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav under the MI coaching staff’s supervision.

At the IPL 2024 Mega Auction, MI signed him for ₹30 lakh, a moment that caught Puthur off guard. He hadn’t even expected to be picked and had switched off his TV before the accelerated round of bidding.

A Dream Debut: Puthur’s Game-Changing Spell Against CSK

Puthur was brought in to bowl the eighth over as MI defended 155 runs. He made an instant impact by dismissing CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was on 53, caught at long-off.

His spell got even better when he removed Deepak Hooda for just 3 runs, thanks to a stunning catch by fellow debutant Satyanarayana Raju from Andhra.

His final figures:

Overs: 3

Maidens: 0

Runs Conceded: 17

Wickets: 3

Economy: 5.67

A keen student of wrist spin, Puthur has long idolized Kuldeep Yadav but has developed a unique bowling action of his own. His ability to deceive batters with varied pace and turn makes him an exciting prospect for MI.

A New Star in the Making?

Puthur’s debut, replacing a legend like Rohit Sharma, shows Mumbai Indians’ faith in young talent. His rise from local tournaments to IPL 2025 is a testament to MI’s scouting system and a sign of the franchise’s commitment to developing fresh talent.

His performance on Sunday was not just a personal triumph but a moment of validation for Mumbai Indians, proving that sometimes, unexpected choices lead to extraordinary results.

