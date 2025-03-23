Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Who Is Vignesh Puthur? Kerala Spinner Replaces Rohit Sharma & Takes 3 Wickets For MI!

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Who Is Vignesh Puthur? Kerala Spinner Replaces Rohit Sharma & Takes 3 Wickets For MI!

Mumbai Indians' surprise Impact Sub move saw Vignesh Puthur replace Rohit Sharma, making his IPL 2025 debut. The Kerala spinner took 3 wickets in his first match.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Who Is Vignesh Puthur? Kerala Spinner Replaces Rohit Sharma & Takes 3 Wickets For MI!


In a surprising tactical move, Mumbai Indians (MI) replaced Rohit Sharma with young left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur as an Impact Sub during their IPL 2025 season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Malappuram, Kerala, made his IPL debut despite having no senior-level domestic experience. His journey to the league is nothing short of inspiring.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Watch:

From Local Cricket to IPL: The Journey of Vignesh Puthur

Puthur, son of an autorickshaw driver, started playing cricket at age 11 and trained at the Malappuram District Cricket Academy. He represented Kerala at the U-14 and U-19 levels but never made it to the senior state team. Instead, he honed his skills at the Jolly Rovers Cricket Club in Perinthalmanna and later played in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) for Alleppey Ripples.

Despite picking only two wickets in three KCL matches, MI scouts spotted his talent. His breakthrough came when he was invited for trials, where he bowled to Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav under the MI coaching staff’s supervision.

At the IPL 2024 Mega Auction, MI signed him for ₹30 lakh, a moment that caught Puthur off guard. He hadn’t even expected to be picked and had switched off his TV before the accelerated round of bidding.

A Dream Debut: Puthur’s Game-Changing Spell Against CSK

Puthur was brought in to bowl the eighth over as MI defended 155 runs. He made an instant impact by dismissing CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was on 53, caught at long-off.

His spell got even better when he removed Deepak Hooda for just 3 runs, thanks to a stunning catch by fellow debutant Satyanarayana Raju from Andhra.

His final figures:

Overs: 3
Maidens: 0
Runs Conceded: 17
Wickets: 3
Economy: 5.67

A keen student of wrist spin, Puthur has long idolized Kuldeep Yadav but has developed a unique bowling action of his own. His ability to deceive batters with varied pace and turn makes him an exciting prospect for MI.

A New Star in the Making?

Puthur’s debut, replacing a legend like Rohit Sharma, shows Mumbai Indians’ faith in young talent. His rise from local tournaments to IPL 2025 is a testament to MI’s scouting system and a sign of the franchise’s commitment to developing fresh talent.

His performance on Sunday was not just a personal triumph but a moment of validation for Mumbai Indians, proving that sometimes, unexpected choices lead to extraordinary results.

ALSO READ: WATCH: MS Dhoni’s Lightning-Fast Stumping Stuns MI as CSK Takes Control In IPL 2025 Opener

Filed under

Kerala spinner in IPL MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Vignesh Puthur wickets

newsx

Fresh Violence In Gaza: Trump’s Envoy Blames Hamas, Says Report ‘US Stands With Israel’
newsx

Two Teenagers Fatally Shot Outside Massachusetts Mall Amid Reports of Fight
newsx

CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Who Is Vignesh Puthur? Kerala Spinner Replaces Rohit Sharma &...
newsx

Schumer Says Won’t Step Down As Senate Democratic Leader Amid Spending Bill Controversy
newsx

Israel Launches Operation In Rafah: Tel al-Sultan Encircled, Hamas Infrastructure Hit
Pakistani security forces

Pakistani Security Forces Kill 16 Militants Seeking To Cross Afghan Border: Report
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Fresh Violence In Gaza: Trump’s Envoy Blames Hamas, Says Report ‘US Stands With Israel’

Fresh Violence In Gaza: Trump’s Envoy Blames Hamas, Says Report ‘US Stands With Israel’

Two Teenagers Fatally Shot Outside Massachusetts Mall Amid Reports of Fight

Two Teenagers Fatally Shot Outside Massachusetts Mall Amid Reports of Fight

Schumer Says Won’t Step Down As Senate Democratic Leader Amid Spending Bill Controversy

Schumer Says Won’t Step Down As Senate Democratic Leader Amid Spending Bill Controversy

Israel Launches Operation In Rafah: Tel al-Sultan Encircled, Hamas Infrastructure Hit

Israel Launches Operation In Rafah: Tel al-Sultan Encircled, Hamas Infrastructure Hit

Pakistani Security Forces Kill 16 Militants Seeking To Cross Afghan Border: Report

Pakistani Security Forces Kill 16 Militants Seeking To Cross Afghan Border: Report

Entertainment

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Justin Bieber Opens Up About ‘Anger Issues’ After Viral Night Out With Hailey

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival