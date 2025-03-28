Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win today’s Clash?

CSK vs RCB IPL 2025: Match Prediction – Who Will Win today’s Clash?

Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 Match 8 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK and RCB enter the game after strong wins. Live on Sports18/Star Sports.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to battle in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The much-anticipated encounter is scheduled for Friday, March 28, at 7:30 PM (IST) and will be broadcast live on Sports18/Star Sports Network and JioHotstar.

CSK and RCB Enter the Match with Confidence

CSK enters the game after a thrilling four-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians. Star Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad dominated with figures of 4/18, while Khaleel Ahmed took three wickets, restricting Mumbai to 155/9. In response, Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten 65 off 45 balls, along with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 53 off 26, led CSK to victory despite middle-order struggles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

RCB also started their season on a strong note, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their season opener. KKR posted 174/8, with Ajinkya Rahane (56), Sunil Narine (44), and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30) contributing. RCB’s Krunal Pandya (3 wickets) and Josh Hazlewood (2 wickets) ensured KKR fell short of a 200-run total. In response, Phil Salt and Virat Kohli built a formidable 95-run opening stand, with Kohli finishing unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls, securing a comfortable win for RCB.

Head-to-Head Record Favors CSK

Historically, CSK has dominated RCB, winning 21 out of their 33 encounters. RCB has won 11 times, while one match ended with no result. The last time these two teams faced off was on May 18, 2024.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Pitch and Weather Report

The Chepauk surface favors spinners, with slow and two-paced conditions making batting difficult. In IPL 2024, the average first-innings score was 170. Both teams will aim to keep the opposition below this mark and chase down the target. Weather conditions are expected to remain clear, with temperatures around 26°C-27°C.

Probable Playing XIs and Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Player: Rahul Tripathi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Key Players to Watch

Manobhiram__DHFM on X: "Special Poster Design ❤️ #RCB #PlayBold #ViratKohli @imVkohli @RCBTweets @ViratKohliEdits @ViratGang @ViratFanTeam https://t.co/J84vTLUEwg" / X

Best Batter: Virat Kohli

Kohli, who played a match-winning 59* in the previous game, remains a crucial player for RCB. He will look to continue his form and top the IPL 2025 Orange Cap tally.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Noor Ahmad and Chennai Super Kings' audacious gamble that paid off | Mint

Best Bowler: Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad’s four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians earned him the Player of the Match award. The Afghan spinner will be a key weapon against RCB, especially against Kohli, who has struggled against quality spin.

Match Scenarios and Predictions

  • Scenario 1: If CSK wins the toss and bowls first, RCB may score around 160-170, with CSK emerging victorious.
  • Scenario 2: If RCB wins the toss and bowls first, CSK may post 170-180, with RCB likely to chase successfully.

(Disclaimer: Predictions are based on Crictracker analysis and expert instincts. Fans should consider key factors while making their predictions.)

ALSO READ: Why Has CSK Been Unbeatable Against RCB At MA Chidambaram Stadium Since 2008?

Filed under

CSK vs RCB CSK vs RCB match preview IPL 2025 IPL 2025 Chennai match IPL 2025 Match 8

newsx

Viral Video: Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Iconic Ava Bridge Collapses
Myanmar Hit by Massive 7.

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country
newsx

Centre Alerts States As India Braces For Intense Heatwave In Summer 2025
newsx

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action
Trump’s 25% Tariff on A

Trump’s 25% Tariff on Auto Imports May Push Orders Toward India, FIEO Claims
newsx

Mob In Malda Targeting Hindus For Saying ‘Jai Shree Ram’, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Calls...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viral Video: Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Iconic Ava Bridge Collapses

Viral Video: Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar, Iconic Ava Bridge Collapses

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt Across the Country

Centre Alerts States As India Braces For Intense Heatwave In Summer 2025

Centre Alerts States As India Braces For Intense Heatwave In Summer 2025

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Trump’s 25% Tariff on Auto Imports May Push Orders Toward India, FIEO Claims

Trump’s 25% Tariff on Auto Imports May Push Orders Toward India, FIEO Claims

Entertainment

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan Leaked Online Hours After Release – Makers Take Legal Action

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money: Report

Shreyas Talpade Booked For Duping Villagers In A Multi-Crore Scam, Promised To Double The Money:

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release, Director Issues Heartfelt Apology

Vikram’s Loyal Fan Gets Injured In Violent Clash Over Veera Dheera Sooran Delay In Release,

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After Theatrical Release

How To Watch L2: Empuraan Online? Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Movie Leaked In HD Hours After

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In Disguise As Camilla’

Viral: King Charles Welcomed With Bollywood’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ In London, Internet Says ‘Hrithik Roshan In

Lifestyle

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips