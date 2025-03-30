Home
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  CSK vs RR, IPL 2025 Match 11: Who Will Win Today's High-Stakes Clash?

CSK vs RR, IPL 2025 Match 11: Who Will Win Today’s High-Stakes Clash?

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings face off in IPL 2025 Match 11 at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati, on March 30. Can RR bounce back, or will CSK dominate?

Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium is set to host an exciting encounter between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of IPL 2025. Rajasthan Royals, struggling after back-to-back losses, will be desperate to claim their first victory, while CSK will look to regain form after a disappointing defeat in their previous game.

Rajasthan Royals’ Struggles So Far

RR hasn’t had the ideal start, suffering defeats against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). With Sanju Samson recovering from a finger injury, Riyan Parag has taken over captaincy for the first three games.

In their opening match against SRH, RR’s bowling unit crumbled as Hyderabad posted a massive 286/6. Despite Sanju Samson’s valiant 66 off 37 balls and Dhruv Jurel’s efforts, RR fell short by 44 runs. In their second game, RR managed just 151 runs against KKR, which was easily chased down by Quinton de Kock and Co.

Chennai Super Kings’ Mixed Start

Five-time IPL champions CSK began their campaign with a strong four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Noor Ahmad stole the show with a four-wicket haul, dismantling MI’s batting lineup. CSK chased down the target with five balls to spare.

However, CSK stumbled in their second game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the high-voltage ‘Southern Derby’. RCB posted 196 runs, and CSK struggled with regular wickets falling. With a required run rate exceeding 15 runs per over, CSK crumbled under pressure, losing the match by 50 runs. Notably, this was RCB’s first win against CSK in Chennai in 17 years.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Barsapara Stadium has produced high-scoring games, with an average run rate of 8.57 in IPL matches. The surface is slightly dry, with minimal grass cover, making it spin-friendly in the middle overs.

  • Batters will enjoy the pitch as stroke play is easier.

  • Spinners will play a crucial role due to the dry conditions.

  • Fast bowlers may struggle with seam movement.

A high-scoring contest is expected, with both teams likely to aim for 200+ totals.

Head-to-Head Record: CSK vs RR

  • Total Matches Played: 29

  • CSK Wins: 16

  • RR Wins: 13

  • Tied: 0

  • No Result: 1

  • First-ever Match: May 4, 2008

  • Last Match: May 12, 2024

RR vs CSK Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

  1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

  2. Sanju Samson (Impact Player)

  3. Nitish Rana

  4. Riyan Parag (C)

  5. Dhruv Jurel (WK)

  6. Shimron Hetmyer

  7. Wanindu Hasaranga

  8. Jofra Archer

  9. Maheesh Theekshana

  10. Tushar Deshpande

  11. Sandeep Sharma
    Impact Player: Shubham Dubey

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

  1. Rachin Ravindra

  2. Rahul Tripathi

  3. Ruturaj Gaikwad (C)

  4. Deepak Hooda

  5. Sam Curran

  6. Ravindra Jadeja

  7. MS Dhoni (WK)

  8. Ravichandran Ashwin

  9. Noor Ahmad

  10. Matheesha Pathirana

  11. Khaleel Ahmed
    Impact Player: Shivam Dube

Key Players to Watch

Sanju Samson (RR) – Best Batter Pick

Samson has shown excellent form, scoring 66 off 37 balls in RR’s first game. His aggressive batting style will be crucial if RR wants to bounce back.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) – Best Bowler Pick

The young Afghan spinner has been CSK’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets in two games. His ability to turn the ball sharply will make him a key weapon against RR.

Match Prediction: Who Will Win?

Scenario 1: Rajasthan Royals Bat First

  • Powerplay Score: 50-60

  • Final Total: 200-220

  • CSK to win the match

Scenario 2: Chennai Super Kings Bat First

  • Powerplay Score: 40-50

  • Final Total: 180-200

  • RR to win the match

Prediction: The team bowling first is likely to win the match, given the chasing advantage at Barsapara Stadium.

Where to Watch RR vs CSK Live?

  • TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network / Sports18

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar (App & Website)

