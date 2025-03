CSK Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl In IPL 2025 Opener Against MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match, dubbed the 'El Clasico' of the IPL, marks the beginning of a highly anticipated season.

The much-awaited IPL 2025 season kicked off with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first, aiming to capitalize on home conditions and put pressure on MI’s batting lineup early.

Chennai Super Kings’ Playing XI for IPL 2025 Opener

CSK fielded a formidable lineup, featuring experienced campaigners and new signings. The playing XI included:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.

The Chennai-based franchise made some interesting inclusions, with all-rounders like Sam Curran and experienced spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja forming the core of their bowling attack. MS Dhoni’s presence as wicketkeeper-batsman remains a key asset.

Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI for IPL 2025 Opener

Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians presented a power-packed lineup, featuring a mix of experience and youth:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.

Rohit Sharma’s role as an opener, alongside young talents like Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir, adds depth to MI’s batting lineup. The presence of all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks provides balance to the side.

Complete Squad List of CSK and MI for IPL 2025

The IPL 2025 squads feature star players, seasoned campaigners, and emerging talents for both franchises.

CSK Full Squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

MI Full Squad:

Hardik Pandya (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.