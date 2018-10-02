CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid Live streaming India Time: CSKA Moscow will host the La Liga giants on Wednesday and the Champions League match will start at 00:30 am India time. The live TV coverage will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD. If you want to watch the match on the go, you can access it on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

Real Madrid will be without Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos

CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid Live streaming India Time: When Real Madrid travel to Russia to play CSKA Moscow in the second UEFA Champions League group match, the Los Blancos will be looking to shake off the shambolic 3-0 defeat they suffered at Sevilla last week in La Liga. The defending champions will also have the group’s top spot in mind to maintain their supremacy in Champions League without talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

On the other hand, CSKA Moscow had a slow start to their Champions League campaign after they were held 2-2 by Viktoria Plzen in the first group match. While Real Madrid thrashed Serie A giants Roma 3-0 in their opening match.

Midfielder Kristijan Bistrovic, Viktor Vasin, Konstantin Kuchaev and Aleksandr Makrov will miss the crucial match against Real while the Spanish capital club will travel to Russia without their key men Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale.

Where and how to catch the live stream of CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Champions League match between CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid?

The match will start from 00:30 am India time on Tuesday night.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Champions League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in CSKA Moscow vs Real Madrid?

CSKA Moscow XI: Akinfeev; Efremov, Nababkin, Chernov, Becao, Fernandes; Vlasic, Oblyakov, Bijol; Dzagoev, Chalov

Real Madrid XI: Navas; Nacho, Varane, Vallejo, Carvajal; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vazquez

