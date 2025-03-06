CSK’s New Addition Rahul Tripathi Credits MS Dhoni For His IPL Success

Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK)'s new buy Rahul Tripathi in his recent public appearance revealed how former CSK and Indian team captain MS Dhoni's advice helped him in his debut in IPL 2017.

“Two days before I was going to play my first match, I was observing him in the dressing room. He called me and told me not to try or think about anything extra and asked me to play the way I was playing while training. Given that this advice came from a cricketer of that stature and the fact that I was going to play my debut match, it gave me a lot of confidence. It really calmed my nerves,” said Rahul Tripathi at a recent media interaction.

“I am blessed to have gotten the time to spend with him. It’s a dream of many people in the cricket world to share cricketing experiences with him and play alongside him. And by being with him, I have seen that he keeps it simple,” he added.

Rahul will be playing in CSK for the 2025 season

Notably, CSK has bought Rahul Tripathi in the mega auction 2025 and it will be his reunion with MS Dhoni after 6 years. After making his IPL debut in Rising Pune Supergiants, Tripathi has played for Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After a long wait, Tripathi made his international debut for India in T20 format against Sri Lanka in January 2023, at the age of 31. Recalling his long time wait for his international debut he revealed how he remained positive while waiting for his opportunity to play for India.

“I never gave up. At times, it was tough and it felt that the dream to represent India was quite far away. But I decided to keep trying and always believed that one day I would get the opportunity I was waiting for. And I feel this belief was one of the reasons why I finally received the opportunity,” said Rahul.

Rahul Tripathi recalled memories of his international debut

“It was a very emotional moment. After traveling with the team for 6-7 hours, I was finally able to make my T20I debut. Coincidentally, I made my debut at my home ground in Pune, where I have been playing cricket since childhood. So I think it was all written,” he added while recollecting the moment when he received his debut T20I cap.

