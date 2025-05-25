Their previous worst came in 2020 when they finished seventh out of eight teams. In 2022, they were ninth in a ten-team format. This time, they end in 10th place.

CSK's Worst Finish In 18 Years: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings End At The Bottom Of IPL Points Table

Chennai Super Kings ended their 2025 IPL campaign on a bittersweet note.

Despite an emphatic 83-run win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 25), MS Dhoni’s side wrapped up their season at the very bottom of the points table. It is a spot they had never occupied before in their 16-year journey in the league.

An Unwanted First in CSK’s Legacy

This finish marks CSK’s lowest-ever standing in the IPL.

Their previous worst came in 2020 when they finished seventh out of eight teams. In 2022, they were ninth in a ten-team format. This time, they end in 10th place.

They finished the season with eight points from 14 matches, the same as Rajasthan Royals. However, their net run rate was slightly worse, which pushed them to the last spot.

To avoid the bottom, CSK needed to beat Gujarat by at least 109 runs. That target was too steep, even with their commanding performance.

Still, fans could take heart in the fact that the team fought hard and ended with a convincing victory.

Until this season, CSK were the only original IPL franchise that had never finished last. That distinction is now gone.

Among current teams, only Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have not finished at the bottom. Both teams have been part of the league for only three seasons.

A Batting Display to Remember

After winning the toss, CSK chose to bat and finally delivered their best batting performance of the season.

They posted a strong total of 230 for 5. Devon Conway scored 52 while Dewald Brevis added 57, anchoring the innings with aggressive strokeplay.

Gujarat Titans, in response, could not keep up with the required run rate.

They were bowled out for 147 in 18.3 overs. Opener Sai Sudharsan scored a 28-ball 41, but he lacked support from the other end.

Bowlers Step Up in Final Showdown

CSK’s bowling unit fired in unison.

Anshul Kamboj picked up 3 wickets for 13 runs while Noor Ahmed also claimed 3 wickets, conceding only 21. Their combined effort dismantled Gujarat’s middle order.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a tight spell and picked up 2 wickets for 17 runs. Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana took one wicket each.

On the Gujarat side, Prasidh Krishna stood out with 2 wickets for 22 runs. Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan and Shahrukh Khan each took a wicket.

“Great way to finish the tournament,” Noor said after the match, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“We did not have a good season but so good to finish the tournament this way. (on which wicket he liked the most) The third one – that was good. It was a bit faster and that’s what I enjoyed about it. Everyone gave their best, still we tried our best and it’s cricket, ups and downs happen, hopefully we will come back stronger,” he added.

Although CSK’s season ended with disappointment in the standings, the final match gave their supporters something to cheer for. It was a reminder of the team’s spirit, even in a difficult year.

