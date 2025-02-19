Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: Can Bangladesh Thrive Without Shakib Al Hasan?

Despite the absence of Shakib, Bangladesh has a few positives heading into the tournament.

Champions Trophy 2025: Can Bangladesh Thrive Without Shakib Al Hasan?

Image Credits: NewsBytes


As Bangladesh gears up for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT2025), they face a formidable challenge without their legendary all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan. With concerns over their recent form, inability to defend totals, and lack of winning momentum, the team will need to overcome significant hurdles in their bid to create history in the tournament.

Bangladesh’s Campaign And Recent Form

Bangladesh will kick off their Champions Trophy campaign against India on February 20 in Dubai, followed by crucial encounters against New Zealand (February 24) and Pakistan (February 27) in Rawalpindi. However, their recent bilateral form raises concerns. The team has won only one of their last four series, securing a 2-1 victory against Sri Lanka at home but struggling away, losing to New Zealand (1-2), Afghanistan in the UAE (1-2), and the West Indies (0-3). Overall, they have managed just four wins in their last 12 ODIs.

Strengths To Bank On

Despite the absence of Shakib, Bangladesh has a few positives heading into the tournament. The batting lineup looks solid, with in-form players such as Soumya Sarkar, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim. Mehidy also provides an ‘X-factor’ with his spin-bowling all-rounder abilities. Meanwhile, the pace attack, comprising Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam, has shown promise, posing a threat to opposition batters.

Challenges And Areas Of Concern

The biggest challenge for Bangladesh is the absence of Shakib, who has been a crucial match-winner for years. Additionally, their historical struggles in ICC tournaments, barring the 2017 Champions Trophy semifinal run, remain a psychological barrier. The team also lacks winning momentum, having suffered multiple defeats leading into CT2025. Their inability to defend totals is another major issue, with six losses in eight matches when batting first. However, they have a slightly better record while chasing, winning three out of their last five matches.

Key Players To Watch

From the 2023 World Cup to the present, several players have stood out. Soumya Sarkar has been Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer with 430 runs in 11 innings, followed by Shanto (358 in eight innings) and Mehidy (352 in 10 innings). Mahmudullah has also been in fine form, averaging 48.14 in nine innings. In the bowling department, Taskin Ahmed leads with 14 wickets in seven matches, supported by Shoriful Islam (13 wickets in 10 matches) and Mustafizur Rahman (11 wickets in six matches).

Squad For CT2025

Bangladesh’s squad for the Champions Trophy includes Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Nahid Rana.

With a mix of experience and young talent, Bangladesh has an opportunity to prove their mettle on the big stage. However, they will need to address their weaknesses and find a way to deliver under pressure if they are to make history at CT2025.

(With ANI Inputs)

