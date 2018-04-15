On the concluding day of Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2018, Badminton duo Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the silver medal on Sunday and made nation proud. In the final match India pair lost to Rio Olymipic bronze-medallist English pair Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge by 13-21 16-21 in the 39-minute to the final at the Carrara sports Arena.

On the last day of Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2018, Indian badminton stars Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made the nation proud once again, by bagging silver medal in men’s doubles badminton for the first time in 21st CWG on Sunday. In the final match, India pair lost to Rio Olympic bronze-medallist English pair Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge by 13-21 16-21 in the 39-minute to the final at the Carrara sports Arena.

India ended the highly successful season for CWG with 66 medals including 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals. The badminton brigade won 6 medals, which include the mixed team event gold.

At 17 and 20 respectively, Satwik and Chirag form a formidable pair came to the limelight in 2016 after winning the Tata Open India International Challenge. The pair also clinched the Mauritius and Bangladesh titles and the biggest Vietnam open International Challenge. They had managed to topple former Olympic and world champion Markis Kido and his partner Hendra Gunawan en route the title.

On concluding day, the biggest clash of the day took place between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, where both the Indian shuttlers gave neck-to-neck competition to each other with Saina emerging as the eventual winner. The anticipation among the public was at its pinnacle before the match and even after the match, it was a sigh of relief for them as India secured both the gold and silver medals from the high-octane badminton women’s singles final match. The moment Saina Nehwal won the tie 21-19, 23-21 against her compatriot Sindhu, the entire nation erupted in exuberance.

