Olympic silver medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar’s name was added on Friday in the list for Common Wealth Games 2018 (CWG). The wrestler's name was earlier missing from the list of the entries to CWG 2018. 15 names of the participant have been already submitted by the Indian authorities and Sushil Kumar will be the 16th player representing India.

Olympic silver medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar’s name was added on Friday in the list for Common Wealth Games 2018 (CWG). Sushil Kumar will represent India in the men’s 74Kg category. The wrestler’s name was earlier missing from the list of the entries to CWG 2018. Sushil’s name was missing from the entries event list on the official website, which is now updated and wrestler’s name falls under men 74 Kg entry. 15 names of the participant have been already submitted by the Indian authorities and Sushil Kumar will be the 16th player representing India.

Sushil Kumar’s personal coach had also raised the question saying, “Entries of Indians in other weight categories are there, but why only Sushil’s name is missing? Is there more to something than meets the eye?” Even Sushil Kumar’s followers were unhappy as his name was missing from the list of Indian players. The IOC has now added Sushil Kumar’s name to the list, who will represent India in the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2018.

2-times Olympic medal winner Sushil Kumar bagged a Silver medal at London Olympics in 2012 and bronze medal at Beijing Olympics in 2008. He has also received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2010. Sushil Kumar will represent India this time in the 74kg men’s freestyle wrestling category. The wrestler carries big hopes for India as he is the hot favourite from the Indian camp. The final list was made available on the Gold Coast CWG official website (www.gc2018.com)

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App