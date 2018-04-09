Table tennis player Manika Batra, who won the gold for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia has become a sensation on the social media platform for her style quotient. The player was seen wearing tricolour nail paint, which created a buzz on Twitter.

Straight after table tennis player Manika Batra won the gold for India at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia, she became the sensational flavour of Twitter. Batra was noticed wearing nail paint of the Indian tricolour. And Twitter has been abuzz whether the player is patriotic or a hyper-nationalist. Well, the lady had achieved the historic feat on Sunday bringing laurels to India by winning a gold medal. Many people tweeted for her outstanding achievement on the social media platform and acknowledged her for being so patriotic, while some others made an accusation of being a hyper-nationalist.

Many people tweeted for her outstanding achievement on the social media platform and acknowledged her for being so patriotic, while some others made an accusation of being a hyper-nationalist. Manika Batra is leading the Indian table tennis women team bag the gold at the Gold Coast, in Australia. Meanwhile, the Indian table tennis women’s team put on a brilliant performance on Day fourth of the Gold Coast Commonwealth games where they defeated the Singapore team by 3-1 to clinch the gold. Moreover, this is the first time that India has won a gold at the multi-sport event. As per reports, India had earlier gone to the finals at the home edition in 2010 but finished in the fouth place.

Manika Batra inspired

India to a historic gold medal in the final of the women's Table Tennis

team event at the #CommonwealthGames2018 💥Her Nail Paint is Tricolor 🇮🇳 JAI HIND 🙏Bharat Mata ki Jai pic.twitter.com/2q81QF6nVG — GAGAN ⚡SKY⚡ (@blue21sky) April 8, 2018

ALSO READ: CWG 2018: 17-year old Mehuli Ghosh adds more silverware to India’s medal tally, Apurvi Chandela claims bronze in 10m air rifle

India was leading with the help of Manika Batra’s victory over World No. 4 Tianwei Feng. Later Singapore came to an equivalent mode with India after Mengyu Yu defeated Madhurika Patkar in straight games. However, India then went on to win another two matches. Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar defeated Yihan Zhou and Mengyu to make India retain the lead. In the final game, Manika played her second match of the finals and defeated Yihan Zhou to guide her team to receive the honour.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2018: Jitu Rai takes gold, Om Prakash Mitharval wins bronze in 10m air pistol

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App