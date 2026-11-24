D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Live Streaming: Reigning world chess champion D Gukesh begins his title defence against Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov as Game 1 of the FIDE World Championship 2026 takes place in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday (Nov 24). The 20-year-old Indian grandmaster faces the Candidates Tournament winner in a 14-game classical championship clash. Here are all the details, including the match schedule, opening colours, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov FIDE World Championship 2026 Match Details

Match: D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov, Game 1, FIDE World Championship 2026

D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov, Game 1, FIDE World Championship 2026 Date: Tuesday (Nov 24), 2026

Tuesday (Nov 24), 2026 Venue: Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva, Switzerland Game 1 Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Format: 14-game classical match

Where to Watch D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Game 1 Live Telecast?

As of Tuesday (Nov 24), there is no confirmed information about a television broadcast of Game 1 of the FIDE World Championship 2026 on any linear TV channel in India. Chess fans will have to rely on the available online streaming platforms to follow the opening game.

How to Watch D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Game 1 Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Game 1 live for free through FIDE’s official YouTube channel and Twitch channel. The online broadcasts will allow chess enthusiasts to follow the opening encounter of the 2026 world championship.

D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Game 1: Who Has White Pieces?

Following the official drawing of colours at the opening ceremony, Javokhir Sindarov has been assigned the White pieces for Game 1, while defending champion D Gukesh will begin with Black. The first-move advantage gives Sindarov an opportunity to dictate the early direction of the contest and test Gukesh’s opening preparation.

Gukesh, meanwhile, will look to neutralise his opponent’s initiative and navigate the game towards a complex middlegame. The opening encounter could offer an early indication of both players’ preparation and approach to the championship.

FIDE World Championship 2026: Match Format and Rules

The FIDE World Championship 2026 will feature 14 classical games between Gukesh and Sindarov. The first player to reach 7.5 points will be crowned the world champion. If the match ends in a 7-7 tie after the scheduled classical games, the title will be decided through a rapid and blitz tiebreak playoff.

The contest brings together India’s defending champion and the Uzbek challenger, both aged 20, making it one of the youngest world championship matchups in chess history. While Sindarov arrives after winning the Candidates Tournament, Gukesh will draw on his experience of navigating a 14-game world championship match in 2024.

D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov: What to Expect?

The opening game is expected to be an important test of preparation for both grandmasters. Sindarov will have the advantage of playing with White, while Gukesh will aim to make a composed start to his title defence with the Black pieces. With the championship featuring 14 classical games, neither player will want to take unnecessary risks early in the contest.

Chess fans can expect an intriguing battle between two of the youngest leading grandmasters in the sport, as Gukesh looks to retain his crown and Sindarov aims to become the new world champion.