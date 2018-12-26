Dale Steyn on Wednesday surpassed the South African greats to become the all-time leading Test wicket-taker plucking Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman's scalp on the first day of the Boxing Day at SuperSport Park. Among the other stand-out fugues is the strike rate of the Phalaborwa Express, Steyn, has the best strike rate for any bowler who has played more than 35 matches. In the overall standing, he stands at 6th, striking every 42nd balls.

Dale Steyn on Wednesday surpassed the South African greats to become the all-time leading Test wicket-taker plucking Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman’s scalp on the first day of the Boxing Day at SuperSport Park. Steyn broke Shaun Pollock’s record of 421 wickets in 108 Tests by achieving the feat in his 89th test match.

It was long waiting for the South African bowlers to get into the records book due to injuries. He played only 9 tests since 2015, missing out on more than 26 tests to come back fit onto the field.

Steyn has been remarkably durable in his bowling career playing 48 consecutive Tests from December 2009 to November 2015, taking 232 wickets at an average of 21.72. As for the other records of the African great, he has the most 5-wicket hauls in innings, and his 10-wicket hauls is the most for South Africa as well.

Notably, no other player in the world has as many wickets at Centurian, 56 from just 9 matches and still counting.

And to the surprise of most of the people, Steyn revealed his plans to take 500 Test wickets saying he hadn’t saved himself just to take one more wicket.

