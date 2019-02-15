Dale Steyn breaks Kapil Dev wickets record: South African pacer Dale Steyn today surpassed Kapil Dev's Test wicket record. Dale Steyn also equalled 437 wickets record of English fast bowler Stuart Broad and secured the seventh position for most wicket-takers in Test cricket.

Dale Steyn breaks Kapil Dev’s wickets record: Speedster Dale Steyn today surpassed legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, the skipper of 1983 world cup winning team, in all time wickets records. Today, in the first Test match against Sri Lanka, African pacer scalped 4 wickets and beat Kapil Dev’s record of 434 wickets. Dale Steyn has now levelled English pacer Stuart Broad’s 437 Test wickets record. With the new record, Steyn has joined the list the of legendry wicket takers like Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619) James Anderson (575), Glen McGrath (563) and Courtney Walsh 516. Dale Steyn is seventh on the list and 437 wickets now.

After achieving a new mile-stone Dale Steyn said that it’s a blessing to playing again. “I have almost had to start over. I am not on 430-odd wickets, I am on 20 since breaking Polly’s (Shaun Pollock’s) record. It’s nice to finish a three-Test series against Pakistan and not have someone say he’s an injury away from retiring. It’s nice to contribute again. It feels like I’ve started over,” Dale Steyn said.

Dale Steyn who made a comeback to the national side almost after 18-months said that Test cricket is hard and nothing should come. In the Durban date with Sri Lankans, Steyn sent four batsmen back to the pavilion for only 48 runs in the first innings in a fiery spell of 10- overs.

