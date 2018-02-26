Famous sports agent Dan Fegan was killed on Sunday morning after his SUV was hit by a bus on Highway 82 near Aspen. Fegan’s 5-year-old son and his 29-year-old woman were airlifted from the accident location. In his prime, Fegan was named in the list of top NBA agents by Forbes magazine in 2016. As a sports agent, Fegan represented heavyweight clients including the likes of Washington Wizards star John Wall, New Orleans Pelicans’ power forward DeMarcus Cousins and Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard.

Famously known for representing athletes in the world of basketball over the years, veteran NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a fatal car crash on Sunday. The tragic car crash occurred near Aspen when Fegan, driving his SUV collided with a bus on Highway 82. Although no one on the bus received injuries but Fegan’s 5-year-old son and his 29-year-old woman were hospitalized and were said to be in critical condition. The CEO of Roaring Fork Transportation Authority defended the driver and said that the driver didn’t have time to react towards the fatal crash and was unable to prevent his vehicle from colliding with Fegan’s SUV.

After having ties with topmost basketball players in NBA, Fegan received an honourable mention from the Forbes magazine in 2016 and was named in the list of top NBA agents. Fegan had represented heavyweight clients including the likes of Washington Wizards star John Wall, New Orleans Pelicans’ power forward DeMarcus Cousins and Charlotte Hornets’ Dwight Howard. During his prime, the 56-yard old was a household name and was thoroughly appreciated by the NBA fraternity. Fegan was recently involved in a very much open split with the Independent Sports & Entertainment agency.

Fegan’s family released an official statement through a spokesman named Terry Fahn, who represents the Sitrick and Company after the shocking loss. “Today we lost a great man, father, son and brother who always stood up not only for his clients, but also for what he knew was right,” the statement said. “We are all shocked and saddened by this tragic development and appreciate the outpouring of support. We ask for privacy at this difficult time,” the statement added.

