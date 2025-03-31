Danger Man For India: SRH’s Travis Head Scared Of Only One Bowler – And It’s Not Jasprit Bumrah

From his heroic century in the World Test Championship final to his game-changing knock in the ODI World Cup final, Head has consistently risen to the occasion against the Men in Blue.

When it comes to facing India in ICC knockout matches, few players have been as dominant as Travis Head. The Australian left-hander has been a thorn in India’s side, delivering match-winning performances on the biggest stages.

However, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), there’s one bowler who has had his number. Surprisingly, it’s not India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. Instead, it’s his fellow Australian and left-arm speedster—Mitchell Starc.

Just the Head-Starc that we anticipated 😌🔥 pic.twitter.com/lUMDAqHUk6 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2025

Starc’s Dominance Over Head

Mitchell Starc has continued his dominance over his national teammate, tormenting him in high-profile encounters. Their latest battle unfolded during Delhi Capitals’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 match at Visakhapatnam.

Head, who opened for Sunrisers, began with promise, striking a classic drive for four. But the real test was yet to come.

As Starc took the ball, the contest turned one-sided. On the first delivery of the sixth over, Starc banged in a short one, forcing Head to go for a pull shot. The southpaw misjudged it, gloving it to KL Rahul behind the stumps. It was yet another win for Starc in their personal duel.

Head’s Struggles Against Starc

The stats tell a brutal story. In top-level cricket, Starc has dismissed Head six times in just eight innings. Even more striking, Head has managed to score only 18 runs off 34 deliveries against him—a clear indication of the left-arm pacer’s dominance.

Starc didn’t just stop at Head. He delivered a match-winning spell, finishing with figures of 5/35—his first five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. His victims included big-hitters like Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Wiaan Mulder, and Harshal Patel. With his fiery pace and precision, he single-handedly restricted SRH to 163.

A Statement Performance

Starc’s brilliance helped Delhi Capitals chase down the target effortlessly, securing a convincing 7-wicket win. His performance also made him only the second DC bowler to take an IPL five-wicket haul, after Amit Mishra’s 5/17 back in 2008.

During the mid-game show, Starc cheekily took a dig at his teammate, saying, “I think that is why he does not face the first ball anymore. I have not played too much T20 cricket across those 15 years.”

While Travis Head remains one of the most dangerous batters in world cricket, his struggles against Mitchell Starc continue to be a glaring weakness. And as IPL 2024 progresses, the question remains—can he finally overcome his Starc problem?

