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Home > Sports News > Daren Sammy Praises Team India After Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolish New Zealand in 3rd T20I

Daren Sammy Praises Team India After Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolish New Zealand in 3rd T20I

Daren Sammy praised India’s explosive batting after India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, where Abhishek Sharma smashed a 38-ball century and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi impressed. India’s dominant six-wicket victory highlighted the challenges West Indies faced during their recent T20I series.

Daren Sammy showered praise on Team India following their dominant win over New Zealand. Image Credit: ANI
Daren Sammy showered praise on Team India following their dominant win over New Zealand. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 19:03 IST

India vs New Zealand: West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has stood by his praise for his team’s performance against India earlier this month, saying the Men in Blue’s explosive batting in New Zealand has underlined the scale of the challenge Windies faced during their recently concluded T20I series.

Daren Sammy Praises Indian Team After Their One-Sided Win Over New Zealand

Sammy took to X after India chased down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs to beat New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, securing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

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“Wow…. That’s why I praised my team for what they accomplished in India. India is a dangerous team. #justwow 1. Smaller boundaries 2. Batting paradise pitches 3. Wet ball for bowlers,” Sammy wrote on X.

The West Indies coach also highlighted the challenges bowlers continue to face in the shortest format, noting that India’s aggressive approach had remained unchanged despite the change in conditions and venue.

“Different continent same approach. With bigger boundaries, slightly less batter-friendly pitches, nothing has change. Bowlers still under pressure. Execute or be executed…” he posted.

India Bounce Back After Drawn Series Against West Indies

India’s dominant run against New Zealand has come shortly after their five-match T20I series against the West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw, with the final match in Bengaluru washed out due to rain. The closely fought series featured strong performances from both sides, with West Indies captain Shai Hope earning the Player of the Series award after scoring 261 runs.

India won the opening match in Lucknow before West Indies levelled the series with a six-wicket victory in Ranchi. The hosts regained the lead with a 14-run win in Indore, but the visitors responded with a 24-run victory in Hyderabad to set up a series decider that ultimately could not be played.

Sammy’s comments following India’s latest performance reflect his assessment that his team had competed well against a formidable batting line-up, despite the pressure placed on bowlers by modern T20 cricket.

India Seal T20I Series vs New Zealand

India’s third T20I against New Zealand provided another example of the visitors’ aggressive approach. Chasing 199, India were propelled by a blistering opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs.

Abhishek produced a remarkable innings of 113 off 38 balls, striking 11 sixes and nine fours. He reached his century in just 35 deliveries, registering his fourth hundred in men’s T20Is and 11th overall in men’s T20 cricket.

Sooryavanshi complemented the left-hander with a rapid 45 off 19 balls, hitting four sixes and four fours. Their partnership put India firmly in control of the chase, allowing the visitors to reach the target with 40 balls remaining.

The Indian bowlers had earlier restricted New Zealand to 198, setting up a chase that showcased the depth and attacking intent of India’s batting unit.

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Daren Sammy Praises Team India After Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolish New Zealand in 3rd T20I
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Daren Sammy Praises Team India After Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolish New Zealand in 3rd T20I

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Daren Sammy Praises Team India After Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolish New Zealand in 3rd T20I
Daren Sammy Praises Team India After Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolish New Zealand in 3rd T20I
Daren Sammy Praises Team India After Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolish New Zealand in 3rd T20I
Daren Sammy Praises Team India After Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolish New Zealand in 3rd T20I
Daren Sammy Praises Team India After Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Demolish New Zealand in 3rd T20I

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