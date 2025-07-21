LIVE TV
Darwin Nunez Scores Hat-Trick As Liverpool Thrash Stoke City 5-0

Darwin Nunez lit up a behind-closed-doors friendly with a blistering hat-trick in the first 20 minutes, leading Liverpool to a dominant 5-0 win over Stoke City at the AXA Training Centre. The Uruguayan’s sharp finishing set the pace for a confident display from the Reds.

Darwin Nunez Scores Hat-Trick as Liverpool Thrash Stoke City 5-0 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 02:47:57 IST

Darwin Nunez made a strong statement during Liverpool’s 5-0 win against Stoke City in a closed-door pre-season friendly on Sunday afternoon. The striker scored a hat-trick within the first 20 minutes, setting the tone for the Reds’ commanding performance at the AXA Training Centre.

Nunez Hat-Trick Powers Liverpool Early

The Uruguayan forward didn’t waste any time getting started. Just six minutes in, Nunez struck the opener, capitalizing on a half-clearance following Florian Wirtz’s attempted pass to Dominik Szoboszlai. It was a sharp, alert finish that gave Liverpool an early edge.

He found the net again six minutes later. This time, he finished off a smart attacking play, tapping in Szoboszlai’s low cross from the right-hand side. Liverpool’s movement and passing cut through Stoke’s defence with ease.

Nunez completed his hat-trick by the 14th minute. Curtis Jones sent in a low delivery into the box, and Nunez guided the ball home from close range, making it three goals in less than a quarter of an hour.

Rio Ngumoha Adds a Fourth for the Reds

Liverpool didn’t ease up after the early storm. Youngster Rio Ngumoha made it 4-0 midway through the first half. After receiving the ball inside the area, he made a clever turn and his deflected shot floated past Stoke’s goalkeeper and into the net.

Just before halftime, Curtis Jones came close to adding a fifth. He broke into the box after latching onto Andy Robertson’s cross, but his side-footed effort was hit straight at goalkeeper Viktor Johansson.

Federico Chiesa Scores as Rotation Continues

After the break, Liverpool introduced a fresh set of outfield players, but the intensity didn’t drop. Ben Doak nearly made it 5-0, hitting the post after reacting to Chiesa’s shot, which had been pushed away by the keeper.

Cody Gakpo, Chiesa, and Doak all tested Stoke’s Jack Bonham in a quick flurry of chances. At the other end, Armin Pecsi had to stay alert to deny Tatsuki Seko’s header on one of Stoke’s rare attacks.

Wataru Endo narrowly missed with a header from a Gakpo corner, and Luca Stephenson blazed over after a quick cutback from Jeremie Frimpong on the right wing.

Late Goal Seals 5-0 Liverpool Victory

Liverpool finally grabbed their fifth goal two minutes before full-time. Gakpo found himself in space at the far post and chose not to shoot. Instead, he squared the ball across goal, setting up Federico Chiesa for a straightforward tap-in.

The Reds now have two wins from two in their summer friendlies, and this strong performance sets them up nicely as they get ready to fly out for their tour in Asia.

Tags: Darwin NunezLiverpoolStoke City

