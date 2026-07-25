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Home > Sports News > DAS vs CLK, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

DAS vs CLK, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Dambulla Sixers will take on Colombo Kaps in an exciting Lanka Premier League 2026 clash on Saturday, July 25. While Dambulla Sixers will rely on the experience of Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Reeza Hendricks, Colombo Kaps will look towards Kamindu Mendis, James Neesham and Ben McDermott to deliver a winning start. Ahead of the match here all the details of live streaming on TV channel, check winner and toss prediction, squads, time and date.

DAS vs CLK, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
DAS vs CLK, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 19:02 IST

DAS vs CLK, LPL 2026 Live Streaming: Dambulla Sixers will take on Colombo Kaps in an exciting Lanka Premier League 2026 clash on Saturday, July 25. Both teams boast a strong mix of international stars and experienced Sri Lankan cricketers, making this one of the most anticipated matches of the opening week. While Dambulla Sixers will rely on the experience of Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Reeza Hendricks, Colombo Kaps will look towards Kamindu Mendis, James Neesham and Ben McDermott to deliver a winning start. Ahead of the match here all the details of live streaming on TV channel, check winner and toss prediction, squads, time and date.

Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Match Details

  • Match: Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps
  • Tournament: Lanka Premier League 2026
  • Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026
  • Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  • Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live on TV?

The Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps LPL 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps match on the FanCode app and website in India.

R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium generally provides a balanced wicket where batters can score freely once they settle in. Fast bowlers often receive movement with the new ball, while spinners become increasingly effective during the middle overs. Chasing has traditionally been a preferred option at this venue because of the possibility of dew in the second innings.

Toss Prediction

Toss Winner: Colombo Kaps

Toss Decision: Bowl First

Reason: Teams often prefer chasing at the R. Premadasa Stadium due to improved batting conditions under lights and the influence of dew during the second innings.

Winner Prediction

Colombo Kaps appear to hold a slight edge with a balanced squad featuring Kamindu Mendis, James Neesham, Ben McDermott and Mujeeb Ur Rahman. However, Dambulla Sixers possess match-winners in Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera and Fazalhaq Farooqi, ensuring a closely fought encounter.

Predicted Winner: Colombo Kaps

Squads

Colombo Kaps Squad: Ben McDermott, Rubin Hermann, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Kamindu Mendis (c), Sharujan Shanmuganathan, James Neesham, Wanuja Sahan, Janith Liyanage, Binura Fernando, Shahnawaz Dahani, Malsha Tharupathi, Movin Subasingha, Thanuka Dabare, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Arul Pragasam, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Mahmud, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kushal Bhurtel, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Dambulla Sixers Squad: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Pavan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Sachitha Jayathilake, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dushmantha Chameera (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Vishwa Lahiru, Marques Ackerman, Gayana Weerasinghe, Dian Forrester, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Akila Dananjaya, Dinesh Chandimal, Shadley van Schalkwyk.

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DAS vs CLK, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
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DAS vs CLK, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
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DAS vs CLK, LPL 2026: When And Where to Watch Dambulla Sixers vs Colombo Kaps Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
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