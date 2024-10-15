Davante Adams: The Day Wide Receiver Lost His Cool | WATCH

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers have finally reunited after a year of speculation, and now they aim to turn around the New York Jets' struggling season.

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers have finally reunited after a year of speculation, and now they aim to turn around the New York Jets’ struggling season.

On Tuesday, the Jets reached an agreement to acquire Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, as confirmed by two individuals familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press. The Jets are sending a conditional third-round pick in next year’s draft, which could become a second-rounder, depending on Adams passing a physical, according to one of the sources, who requested anonymity since the trade had not been officially announced by the teams.

Adams reunits with Rodgers

Adams, at 31, immediately strengthens the Jets’ inconsistent offense from the first part of the season. The three-time All-Pro receiver will join Garrett Wilson to give Rodgers two elite targets, along with receivers Mike Williams, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, tight end Tyler Conklin, and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Adams, who had missed the Raiders’ last three games due to a hamstring injury, had reportedly informed the team of his desire to leave Las Vegas, and the Raiders were willing to meet his request.

Now, Adams is reunited with Rodgers, the quarterback with whom he spent eight successful seasons in Green Bay.

Davante Adams reunion

The reunion seemed almost inevitable, particularly after reports last year suggested that the Jets had shown interest in Adams at the NFL trade deadline. During a celebrity golf tournament over the summer, Rodgers mentioned that he “loves Davante” and “can’t wait to play with him again.” Although Rodgers later clarified, with a smile, that he was referring to golf, it fueled speculation that the Jets would eventually make a move to bring Adams on board.

The deal came less than 12 hours after the Jets’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game where Rodgers threw a Hail Mary pass just before halftime but was also intercepted on the Jets’ final drive for the second week in a row. The game was marred by penalties, mistakes, and missed chances on offense, dropping the Jets to 2-4 after a three-game losing streak.

The day Davante Adams reunion lost his cool

After losing 30-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2022, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams lost his composure and pushed a photographer to the ground while heading to the locker room in what seemed to be an unprovoked incident. The NFL indicated that Adams might face a suspension and fine, but later informed him that no disciplinary action would be taken.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the photographer filed a police report against Adams, citing injuries that authorities confirmed were not life-threatening.

Davante Adams pushed a camera man out of the way after tonight’s game…sheesh pic.twitter.com/mBpBjEA8Y2 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 11, 2022

Adams apologizes

A few hours after the incident, Adams addressed the situation on social media, apologizing to the photographer and explaining that his reaction was driven by frustration over his team’s loss. He acknowledged feeling terrible immediately after the incident and expressed hope that the photographer would see his apology.

In June 2023, the legal case against Adams saw a new development. Prosecutors decided to drop the misdemeanor assault charge filed against him in October 2022. This charge stemmed from the incident where Adams had pushed the photographer after the game. The case, which had been filed in Kansas City municipal court, was officially dismissed on June 5.

Read More: Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video