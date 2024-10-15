Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Davante Adams: The Day Wide Receiver Lost His Cool | WATCH

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers have finally reunited after a year of speculation, and now they aim to turn around the New York Jets' struggling season.

Davante Adams: The Day Wide Receiver Lost His Cool | WATCH

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers have finally reunited after a year of speculation, and now they aim to turn around the New York Jets’ struggling season.

On Tuesday, the Jets reached an agreement to acquire Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, as confirmed by two individuals familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press. The Jets are sending a conditional third-round pick in next year’s draft, which could become a second-rounder, depending on Adams passing a physical, according to one of the sources, who requested anonymity since the trade had not been officially announced by the teams.

Adams reunits with Rodgers

Adams, at 31, immediately strengthens the Jets’ inconsistent offense from the first part of the season. The three-time All-Pro receiver will join Garrett Wilson to give Rodgers two elite targets, along with receivers Mike Williams, Allen Lazard, Xavier Gipson, tight end Tyler Conklin, and running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.

Adams, who had missed the Raiders’ last three games due to a hamstring injury, had reportedly informed the team of his desire to leave Las Vegas, and the Raiders were willing to meet his request.

Now, Adams is reunited with Rodgers, the quarterback with whom he spent eight successful seasons in Green Bay.

Davante Adams reunion

The reunion seemed almost inevitable, particularly after reports last year suggested that the Jets had shown interest in Adams at the NFL trade deadline. During a celebrity golf tournament over the summer, Rodgers mentioned that he “loves Davante” and “can’t wait to play with him again.” Although Rodgers later clarified, with a smile, that he was referring to golf, it fueled speculation that the Jets would eventually make a move to bring Adams on board.

The deal came less than 12 hours after the Jets’ 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a game where Rodgers threw a Hail Mary pass just before halftime but was also intercepted on the Jets’ final drive for the second week in a row. The game was marred by penalties, mistakes, and missed chances on offense, dropping the Jets to 2-4 after a three-game losing streak.

The day Davante Adams reunion lost his cool

After losing 30-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2022, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams lost his composure and pushed a photographer to the ground while heading to the locker room in what seemed to be an unprovoked incident. The NFL indicated that Adams might face a suspension and fine, but later informed him that no disciplinary action would be taken.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the photographer filed a police report against Adams, citing injuries that authorities confirmed were not life-threatening.

Adams apologizes

A few hours after the incident, Adams addressed the situation on social media, apologizing to the photographer and explaining that his reaction was driven by frustration over his team’s loss. He acknowledged feeling terrible immediately after the incident and expressed hope that the photographer would see his apology.

In June 2023, the legal case against Adams saw a new development. Prosecutors decided to drop the misdemeanor assault charge filed against him in October 2022. This charge stemmed from the incident where Adams had pushed the photographer after the game. The case, which had been filed in Kansas City municipal court, was officially dismissed on June 5.

Read More: Jets vs Bills: Aaron Rodgers Produces Stunning 52-Yard Hail Mary | Watch NFL Video

Filed under

Aaron Rodgers Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams Davante Adams trade New York Jets NFL NFL news
Advertisement

Also Read

SC Rules On Benchmark Disability And Eligibility For Courses

SC Rules On Benchmark Disability And Eligibility For Courses

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Over 40 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Sacred Sites

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Over 40 Lakh Pilgrims Visit Sacred Sites

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn Teases New Superman Character With Fresh Tease

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn...

Cong’s Harish Rawat Promises Victory In Maharashtra, Jharkhand

Cong’s Harish Rawat Promises Victory In Maharashtra, Jharkhand

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet Reactions

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet...

Entertainment

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn Teases New Superman Character With Fresh Tease

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet Reactions

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+ Security?

Salman Khan: Bollywood Star’s Security Upgraded To Y+ Following Baba Siddique’s Murder; What Is Y+

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox