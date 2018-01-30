Former Manchester United star David Beckham couldn't believe Alexis Sanchez had secured a move to Old Trafford. Sanchez who won the man of the match award for his outstanding display in his debut for United against Yeovil Town exchanged shirts with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a no cash deal direct swap.

Former Manchester United star David Beckham has admitted he was “astonished” to see Alexis Sanchez swap Arsenal for Manchester United. He didn’t expect a move to go through but is happy that the Chilean is now at Old Trafford and reckoned he will be a good signing for Jose Mourinho. The former England captain is currently in Miami where he has sealed a deal to get a new Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise from Miami up and running. The fans who had embraced and welcomed the former LA Galaxy during his stint with the franchise are exciting to cheer for a new team from their shores in the high profile soccer league.

Talking about the Sanchez-Mkhitaryan swap deal during the launch of his Major League Soccer franchise in Miami, Beckham said it was hard to believe for him to see Sanchez go the other side. Alexis Sanchez secured his move to United after a long-running transfer conundrum surrounding him. He was linked to a host of big clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea before eventually moving to United. The direct swap saw Armenian playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan go to the other side. “I still can’t believe it’s happened, to be honest,” said Beckham.

“When he’s been part of a club as big as Arsenal and then he moves a few hours away up north to the biggest club, it’s astonishing to see,” he added. Sanchez made his debut for United in their FA Cup clash against Yeovil Town where he provided two assists in the 4-0 win while grabbing the man of the match honour. Expressing his excitement as a Manchester United fan, Beckham wished Sanchez luck for his endeavours at United.

“We all wish him luck. I’m a Manchester United fan so I am excited about having someone of his talent wearing a Manchester United shirt – so it’s exciting times for us,” he said.

Beckham also backed Jose Mourinho’s contract extension with the club and picked him as one of the best managers in the world who he feels is an ideal fit to run Manchester United. “Of course he’s the right fit for Manchester United,” Beckham said. “We’re talking about Jose Mourinho. He’s one of the best managers in the game. Everyone is going to have their own opinion of (Mourinho) as a manager, him as a person, him as an individual. But is he the right person to lead Manchester United? Yes, of course, he is,” he added.

He also gave his views on how things can work out for the club under Mourinho if he stays there for a long time. “Manchester United has had success over the last 25 years because we have had stability that has run throughout our club,” he said.

“Sir Alex Ferguson – the amount of time he was manager of the team – that’s why we were successful because we had stability that ran through the club and that’s what we need going forward,” Beckham signed off.