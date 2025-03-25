David Català Takes Over As Kerala Blasters’ New Head Coach

Kerala Blasters FC has officially announced the appointment of Spanish coach David Català Jiménez as their new head coach. The announcement was made via the club’s social media channels, confirming that Català has signed a one-year contract. His arrival comes after the departure of Mikael Stahre, as the team looks to strengthen its squad ahead of the upcoming Super Cup.

David Català’s Career as a Footballer

David Català, a former professional footballer from Spain, had a successful career as a central defender. He began his journey at RCD Espanyol before making a name for himself in Spain’s Segunda División. Over the years, he represented several clubs, including UD Salamanca and RC Celta de Vigo, making over 270 league appearances and scoring 15 goals.

One of the highlights of his career came in 2012, when he played a crucial role in Celta de Vigo’s promotion to La Liga. Later, he moved to Cyprus, where he spent several years playing for AEK Larnaca FC, becoming a key figure for the club.

From Player to Manager: Català’s Coaching Journey

After retiring from professional football in 2019, Català transitioned into coaching. His managerial career began with AEK Larnaca, where he became head coach in 2021. He then moved on to Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot First Division before taking charge at NK Istra 1961 in Croatia.

Most recently, he managed CE Sabadell FC in Spain’s Segunda Federación. However, his stint at the club was short-lived, as he was dismissed in January 2025. Now, he embarks on a new challenge with Kerala Blasters, marking his first coaching role in Indian football.

Preparing for the Super Cup

Català is set to join the Kerala Blasters squad in Kochi immediately as the team gears up for the Super Cup. His appointment has sparked excitement among fans, who hope his experience in European football will bring fresh tactics and success to the club.

