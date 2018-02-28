Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is the only world-class player at the club and then follows Antonio Valencia, according to legendary Gary Neville. Interestingly, Neville's comments have come after United's high-profile winter acquisition of Alexis Sanchez, who has witnessed a rather underwhelming start with the Old Trafford outfit.

While speaking to Goal, Gary Neville said, “De Gea’s the only world-class player Manchester United have got. You could maybe say Sanchez but not at Manchester United yet, even if he has been at a level for the last five or six years that you would say is world class. But De Gea’s the only player Manchester United have got at this moment in time that I would say has performed for the club at a world-class level.”

The Englishman went on to heap praise on United right-back Antonio Valencia saying, “The other player I would say that has done brilliantly well, whether you could say he’s world class or not, is Antonio Valencia over the last two or three years. He’s been outstanding. But to me, De Gea is their stand-out player in terms of world standard at the club without a shadow of a doubt.”

David De Gea has been, without a doubt, the most consistent performer for Manchester United in the past couple of years. The Spain international has won consecutive United’s Player of the Year award for three consecutive seasons between 2013 and 2016, and is having a sensational 2017-18 as well.

