Saturday, September 28, 2024
David Miller On T20 World Cup Final Against India: It Was A Hollow…

David Miller has opened up about the emotional aftermath of the T20 World Cup final against India, describing the experience as one of the most challenging moments of his career.

David Miller On T20 World Cup Final Against India: It Was A Hollow…

David Miller has opened up about the emotional aftermath of the T20 World Cup final against India, describing the experience as one of the most challenging moments of his career.

“I took it pretty hard. I felt like I had let the country down. I had let myself and my team-mates down,” Miller confessed, as per quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s quite a difficult moment to unwrap. It was a very hollow feeling. I almost just didn’t want to walk off the field,” he added.

Miller’s candid reflection highlights the weight of expectations and the profound disappointment that can accompany high-stakes matches. Miller recently played his 500th T20 match on Wednesday, becoming only sixth player in the format to do so.
He accomplished this milestone during his team Barbados Royals’ match against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

MUST READ | Dwayne Bravo Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket

Miller celebrated this occasion in style, as he scored 71* in 34 balls, with eight fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 208.82.

However, it was not enough as Barbados could score just 172/9 in reply to Guyana’s 219/8, which they had reached thanks to explosive half-centuries from West Indies stars Shai Hope (71 in 37 balls, with five fours and five sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer (57 in 34 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes).

Across 500 T20s, Miller has scored 10,678 runs at an average of 34.89, with a strike rate of over 137. He has scored four centuries and 48 fifties across 455 innings, with the best score of 120*. He has made a name for himself in numerous leagues across the world, be it CPL, SA20 in South Africa, the Indian Premier League (IPL), Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA, Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) and many more.

In the ongoing CPL 2024, Miller has scored 152 runs in six matches at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of over 142, with one fifty

ALSO READ | Mitchell Marsh: I Wish Rishabh Pant Was An Aussie

(With inputs from ANI)

