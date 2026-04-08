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Home > Sports News > David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges

David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges

We decode the cricketers who swapped the pitch for the police station. Following David Warner's recent arrest in Sydney for drink-driving, we look at other stars who faced the law.

David Warner Drink-Driving Case ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges. Photo X
David Warner Drink-Driving Case ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 8, 2026 17:37:48 IST

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David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges

David Warner Drink-Driving Case: Cricket is frequently referred to as gentleman’s game, but however, even some of the greats have fallen into the “bad boy” persona. Although the players are taught to be fully concentrated on the 22 yards of the cricket pitch, their off-field decisions are not always right. David Warner, the Australian cricketer has become the talk of the town, after his recent arrest in Sydney. The arrest has brought to light the discussion about the duty of professional athletes as role models for the society.

David Warner’s Legal Trouble

David Warner is a worldwide trending topic but this time, no one would like to talk about his spectacular hundred. On a fine day on Sunday 5th April, the Australian legend was arrested by the local authorities in the Maroubra suburb of Sydney. In fact, during the police breath-testing operation on the road, it was noticed that seeing the police van, Warner’s vehicle stopped rather abruptly almost at the checkpoint.

When the cops came near the car, the 39-year-old was tested and quite naturally it showed positive. At the police station, the test for blood alcohol was 0.104 which is by far twice the legal limit in Australia. Being charged for middle-range PCA (Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol) the Karachi Kings skipper will be going to Downing Centre Local Court on May 7, 2026. This matter is very disappointing to the fans especially since it happened when he was having a short time-off from his franchise commitments in the PSL 2026. It has been reported that Warner had three glasses of wine. 

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Cricketers Who Faced Drink-Driving Charges

Warner is far from the first cricketer to be stumped by the law. Over the decades, several high-profile names have faced the consequences of driving under the influence.

1) Jacob Martin

Earlier this year, in January 2026, Jacob Martin, ex-Indian cricket player and former Baroda captain is said to have collided with his luxury SUV into three parked cars in the Akota area of Vadodara at 2:30 am. Police arrested the 53-year-old for rash and drunk driving. 

2) Dimuth Karunaratne

In March 2019, Sri Lankan Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne was arrested in Colombo after his car trampled tuk-tuk that resulted in the injury of the driver. It was a major PR disaster for the Sri Lanka Cricket as it happened just before the World Cup. Karunaratne finally apologized publicly and admitted his behavior “utterly unbecoming” of a national cricketer and he was also imposed with a fine of $7,500 by the board.

3) Andrew Flintoff

Andrew Flintoff is well known for his 2005 Ashes heroics and his drunken pedalo incident in the Caribbean while intoxicated. Although the majority of his cases were about speeding or driving after “celebration” drinking, his infamous late-night drunken escapades were often ended by getting rescued/police being called. Despite the fact that he got away with not having long-term bans quite a few times, his driving record continued to be very much a matter for the paparazzi in the British press for years.

4) Evin Lewis

West Indian star Evin Lewis has also been rumored to have faced some traffic-related offences in the Caribbean. As an explosive opener who often lives life to the fullest, like his counterparts, has had a hard time harmonizing his high-profile lifestyle with the road safety laws which in a way is a reminder to fans that being a sports personality does not, in any way, grant immunity from the law.

The debacle of these sporting figures is no doubt a wake-up call. It is a clear indication that the strictness required on the field must be adhered to even in the life of a driver. As for David Warner, the path of his redemption will probably be through a courtroom rather than a cricket ground.

Read More: BBL in India? Cricket Australia Eyes Historic Chennai Opener at Chepauk to Tap Indian Market — BCCI Decision Pending

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What were the specific charges against David Warner?

David Warner was charged with middle-range PCA (Prescribed Concentration of Alcohol) after recording a blood alcohol level of 0.104, which is more than double the legal limit of 0.05 in New South Wales.

When is David Warner required to appear in court?

He is scheduled to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney on May 7, 2026.

Was anyone injured in the Jacob Martin incident?

While Jacob Martin allegedly collided with three parked cars in Vadodara, there were no reported injuries to pedestrians or other drivers during the early morning incident.

What penalty did Dimuth Karunaratne face from his cricket board?

Following his arrest in 2019, Sri Lanka Cricket imposed a fine of $7,500 on Karunaratne, in addition to the legal consequences he faced through the Colombo court system.

Can a drink-driving arrest lead to a ban from professional cricket?

Yes. Most cricket boards have a “Code of Conduct” that covers off-field behavior. Players can face suspensions, termination of central contracts, or heavy fines for “bringing the game into disrepute.”

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David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges

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David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges
David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges
David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges
David Warner Drink-Driving Case: ‘3 Glasses of Wine’ Before Arrest— Top 4 Cricketers Who Faced Similar Charges

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