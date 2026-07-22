David Warner Drunk Driving Case: Former Australian Batter Pleads Guilty, Risks Losing BBL Captaincy And 9-Month Jail Term

David Warner pleaded guilty to drunk driving and is now facing a possible jail term of nine months. The former Australian cricketer committed the offence earlier this year when he was in Australia during a break from the Pakistan Super League (PSL). While appearing before a local court, Warner’s lawyers admitted to the charge from April.

David Warner admits to drunk driving charges

Former Australian cricketer David Warner’s position as Sydney Thunder captain has come under scrutiny after he pleaded guilty to a drink-driving offence. The former Australia opener did not appear before Waverley Local Court on Wednesday, where his lawyer, Bobby Hill, admitted the charge on Warner’s behalf to a mid-range drink-driving charge stemming from an incident on Easter Sunday, the report added.

Warner was stopped by police in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on April 5 and recorded a positive alcohol reading during a roadside breath test. He was subsequently taken to Maroubra Police Station for further testing, where his blood alcohol concentration measured 0.104 — more than twice the legal limit.

David Warner’s Sydney Thunder captaincy under danger

Sydney Thunder, along with the Sydney Sixers and the New South Wales Blues, are part of a New South Wales government initiative aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of drink-driving. Warner was arrested after returning from the Indian subcontinent, where he had captained the Karachi Kings during the Pakistan Super League, while travelling home over the Easter period.

The 39-year-old had previously been handed a lifetime ban from holding leadership roles following his involvement in Australia’s 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. However, the sanction was lifted in 2024, paving the way for Warner to be appointed captain of the Sydney Thunder soon afterwards.

‘Should have taken Uber’: David Warner’s lawyer blames cricketer

David Warner’s lawyer, Bobby Hill blamed the Australian cricketer’s decision to drive his car instead of opting”He knows what he did was wrong. He accepts that was a reckless decision, a foolish decision to get in his car instead of taking an Uber.”

Warner, before being arrested, had a couple of glasses of wine at a friend’s home. The left-handed opening batter had gone home during the Easter period from the PSL. It’s not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord’s resurrection. In fact, some would consider that completely appropriate. His crime is, as I said, choosing a foolish plan A instead of a plan B,” Hill said.

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