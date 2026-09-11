LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

Retired Australian opener David Warner might have taken an indirect dig at his former teammate Marnus Labuschagne as he reacted to a post from England's Barmy Army on the social media platform of X.

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post. (Image Credits: X)
David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 16:58 IST

Retired Australian opener David Warner might have taken an indirect or sly dig at his former teammate Marnus Labuschagne as he reacted to a post from England’s Barmy Army on the social media platform of X. With Pakistan’s Saim Ayub bagging pair and renowned statistician Andy Zaltzman coming up with a brilliant stat, England’s Barmy Army tagged Warner to alert him about the same. In reply, the left-hander seems to have taken a jibe at Labuschagne as a few users pointed out.

Did David Warner take a dig at Marnus Labuschagne?

After Saim Ayub bagged a pair, Zaltzman highlighted that the last opener to score a pair against England in Test cricket was Warner, first at Old Trafford in 2019, followed by in Hobart three years later. The New South Welshman responded to it by tweeting:

You Might Be Interested In

Hey guys, sorry time zone got the best of me. Interesting stat. When was the last time I went 42 innings without a test hundred?? Oh do you guys still have a curfew, asking for a mate.”





Interestingly, Labuschagne, formerly the No.1 ranked Test batter recently went without scoring a ton in 42 completed innings, highlighting his struggles in red-ball cricket. It has already surged to 43, with the most recent coming in July 2023. Despite that, the right-hander has been picked to represent Australia during the high-profile Test tour of South Africa in October, where the No.1 ranked Test side will play three games as part of the World Test Championship (WTC)

What is David Warner’s Test record against England?

While the southpaw played well against England in home Tests, he largely struggled against the old enemy in their backyard. It is best highlighted by his performances during the 2019 Ashes series when he aggregated only 95 runs in the series, averaging 9.50. Stuart Broad dismissed him on seven occasions by going round the wicket.

Warner did show marked improvement 285 runs in the 2023 Ashes series. He averages 36.83 against them in 33 Tests, amassing 2173 runs, with all three of the tons coming in Australia.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post
Tags: David Warnermarnus-labuschagne

RELATED News

US Open 2026: Check Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina Women’s Singles Final Match Timings, Order of Play, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

Mohammed Siraj Reveals What Went Wrong on Sri Lanka Test Tour After Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: ‘Had Never Taken Two Full Months Off’

Asian Games 2026: Who is Vedaant Madhavan? R Madhavan’s Son Set to Represent India, Check His Swimming Events

Mohammed Shami Trolls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Win — ‘He Isn’t Even as Old as My Cricket Career’

SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Face India in Final? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

LATEST NEWS

Britney Spears Nude Video Leak: What Happened And Why The Viral Claim Sparked Controversy

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

Thai Buddhist Monk Caught on Tape Indulging in sexual Act with Female Accomplice, Siphoning off $3 Million

Bengaluru Metro Viral Video: Couple Seen Getting Intimate Inside Train, But Who Was Really In The Wrong?

Radha Ashtami 2026: When Is Radha Rani’s Birthday? Check Date, Puja Muhurat, Paran Time And Auspicious Yogas

Temple Demolished, But Khade Hanuman Won’t Move: Faith vs Engineering In Ujjain

Who Is Scout’s Rumoured Girlfriend Kaashvi? From Live Reactions To His ‘Girl I Like’ Confession

SL vs PAK Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Match Prediction: Who Will Face India in Final? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

‘Unexpected Love’: Married Man Elopes With Eunuch In UP, Wife And 3 Kids Left Behind

Aryna Sabalenka Breaks Novak Djokovic’s Unique Final Record at US Open 2026, Eyes Historic Serena Williams Three-Peat

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post
David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post
David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post
David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

QUICK LINKS