David Warner Takes Dig at Marnus Labuschagne? Retired Australia Opener Reacts to Barmy Army’s Viral Post | Check X Post

Retired Australian opener David Warner might have taken an indirect or sly dig at his former teammate Marnus Labuschagne as he reacted to a post from England’s Barmy Army on the social media platform of X. With Pakistan’s Saim Ayub bagging pair and renowned statistician Andy Zaltzman coming up with a brilliant stat, England’s Barmy Army tagged Warner to alert him about the same. In reply, the left-hander seems to have taken a jibe at Labuschagne as a few users pointed out.

Did David Warner take a dig at Marnus Labuschagne?

After Saim Ayub bagged a pair, Zaltzman highlighted that the last opener to score a pair against England in Test cricket was Warner, first at Old Trafford in 2019, followed by in Hobart three years later. The New South Welshman responded to it by tweeting:

“Hey guys, sorry time zone got the best of me. Interesting stat. When was the last time I went 42 innings without a test hundred?? Oh do you guys still have a curfew, asking for a mate.”

Who has gone 42 innings without a hundred?? Marnus? Had a few too many beers again Davey — myles77 (@mylez7777777) September 11, 2026







All those beers you’ve been drinking while driving your wife and kid around must have messed up your numbers, Marnus has actually gone 43 innings since his last century. — Ethan Dalton (@EthanDalton96) September 11, 2026







Interestingly, Labuschagne, formerly the No.1 ranked Test batter recently went without scoring a ton in 42 completed innings, highlighting his struggles in red-ball cricket. It has already surged to 43, with the most recent coming in July 2023. Despite that, the right-hander has been picked to represent Australia during the high-profile Test tour of South Africa in October, where the No.1 ranked Test side will play three games as part of the World Test Championship (WTC)

What is David Warner’s Test record against England?

While the southpaw played well against England in home Tests, he largely struggled against the old enemy in their backyard. It is best highlighted by his performances during the 2019 Ashes series when he aggregated only 95 runs in the series, averaging 9.50. Stuart Broad dismissed him on seven occasions by going round the wicket.

Warner did show marked improvement 285 runs in the 2023 Ashes series. He averages 36.83 against them in 33 Tests, amassing 2173 runs, with all three of the tons coming in Australia.