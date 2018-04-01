Banned Australian cricketer David Warner's wife Candice Warner came out in open about the post ball-tampering scandal phase and how it has hither family hard. Taking the blame for husband Warner's downfall, Candice said that it was all her fault. David Warner along with Steve Smith has been banned for 1 year by Cricket Australia.

Australian cricket has been hit hard by the recent ball-tampering controversy which saw two of the country’s best players Steve Smith and David Warner get banned from representing the nation in any form of cricket. While Smith and Warner were handed bands of 1 year respectively, Cameron Bancroft was handed a 9-month ban. After Cricket Australia declared Warner as the main conspirator in the ball tampering incident, the former vice-captain broke down in his first press conference back home and took the full responsibility for his mistakes. Now Warner’s wife Candice Warner has blamed herself for her husband’s part in the ball tampering controversy and said that the taunt she and her family went through in South Africa absolutely were absolutely killing her.

David Warner was adjudged as the main character behind the tampering scandal which took place on the third day of the Test between Australia and South Africa at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. In his presser, he admitted that he might have played his last game for Australia and might never don the Aussie green and yellow again. A day after his tearful apology, Candice has now come out to reveal details of how the disgraceful incident has left the 31-year-old, his wife and children in a terrible zone.

“I feel like it’s all my fault and it’s killing me — it’s absolutely killing me,” Candice Warner told Sydney’s Sunday Telegraph. She also opened up about the on-field feud between Warner and South African keeper Quinton de Kock following which some spectators Sonny Bill Williams face masks had shown up in the 2nd Test referring to a reported intimate encounter Candice Warner had with him in 2007 before she met Warner. She said the incidents and the humiliation made her cry several times and that it was heartbreaking.

“When we were in Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, Dave would come home and, yes, I always put on a strong front and I turn out to the games. But seeing them wearing the masks, to have people staring and pointing and laughing at me, to have the signs, to have, you know, the songs made up about me, I would have to sit there and cop that,” Candice recalled.

Candice Warner said that she was not making excuse for her husband’s involvement in ball tampering scandal but admitted that he has been very supportive of her and the children. “Protecting me as much as he could and protecting the girls (their children). But Dave would come home from the game and see me in tears in the bedroom, and the girls just looking at their mum, it’s been heartbreaking,” she said. She also requested the Australian fans to not be harsh on Warner and support him in the time of crisis. She also added that there were many things Warner wanted to say in the press conference but he couldn’t. “I’m sure there were things he wanted to say but he just couldn’t get it out. He is hurting. He is seriously, seriously struggling and he’s not in a great headspace,” she said.

Warner and Smith after losing their captaincies of their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals were banned from participating in the competition. They will lose out on their close to 2 million dollar IPL contracts.

