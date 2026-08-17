Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers, India vs Korea Republic: All You Need to Know – Date, Time, Venue, Head-to-Head Record, Path to the Qualifiers, Squads, Live Streaming and More

Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers, India vs Korea Republic: India will take on Korea Republic in the second round of the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Seoul on September 18 and 19. India booked its place in the second round after a historic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in Bengaluru, while Korea Republic defeated Argentina 3-2 in Busan. The winner of the tie will advance to the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna, Italy, in November.

India vs Korea Republic Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Match Details

Match: India vs Korea Republic, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2

India vs Korea Republic, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2 Date: Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026

Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19, 2026 Venue: Olympic Tennis Centre, Seoul, Korea Republic

Olympic Tennis Centre, Seoul, Korea Republic Surface: Hard Court

Hard Court Match Time: To be announced

The Davis Cup’s official calendar lists the second-round ties for September 18-19 or September 19-20, with the India-Korea Republic tie scheduled for September 18 and 19 in Seoul. The tie will be played on hard courts at the Olympic Tennis Centre. :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

Where to Watch India vs Korea Republic Davis Cup 2026 Live on TV?

The official broadcast details for the India vs Korea Republic Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2 tie have not yet been announced. Fans should check the official Davis Cup and AITA platforms for the latest television broadcast information closer to the tie.

How to Watch India vs Korea Republic Davis Cup 2026 Live Streaming?

The official live-streaming details for the India vs Korea Republic tie are yet to be confirmed. Live scores, results and match updates will be available through the official Davis Cup platforms. The Davis Cup’s official coverage page provides live-follow options and tournament updates. :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}

India vs Korea Republic Davis Cup Head-to-Head Record

India and Korea Republic last met in the Davis Cup in 2016, when India registered a 4-1 victory in Chandigarh in an Asia/Oceania Group I tie played on grass. India also defeated Korea Republic 3-1 in Busan in 2014. :contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}

India vs Korea Republic: Path to Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2

India defeated the Netherlands 3-2 in Bengaluru in the first round of the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers. Dhakshineswar Suresh was the star of the tie, winning both his singles matches and partnering Yuki Bhambri to victory in the doubles. Suresh then defeated Guy Den Ouden in the decisive fifth rubber to send India through to the second round.

Korea Republic also produced a 3-2 comeback victory, defeating Argentina in Busan. After Argentina moved 2-1 ahead following the doubles, Soonwoo Kwon defeated Thiago Tirante before Hyeon Chung beat Marco Trungelliti in the deciding rubber.

India Davis Cup 2026 Team vs Korea Republic

India Squad: Sumit Nagal, Manas Dhamne, Dhakshineswar Suresh, Yuki Bhambri, N Sriram Balaji.

Reserve: Siddharth Rawat

Additional Reserve: Arnab Paparkar

Sumit Nagal will lead India’s singles challenge, with Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manas Dhamne also included. Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji are expected to form India’s doubles combination. Dhamne has received his first call-up to the Davis Cup squad.