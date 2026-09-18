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Home > Sports News > Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads

Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads

India trail South Korea 0-2 after Day 1 of the Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers, with Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal suffering singles defeats in Seoul despite making promising starts. India now need to win all three remaining rubbers, including Saturday’s crucial doubles clash, to secure a place in the Davis Cup Final 8.

Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal in frame. Image Credit: Instagram
Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal in frame. Image Credit: Instagram

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 19:23 IST

Davis Cup 2026: India’s Davis Cup qualifiers got off to the worst start possible. Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sumit Nagal were in action in Men’s Singles, but both players could get a win as India ended Day 1 of their Round 2 clash with South Korea trailing by 2-0. With these results, India now needs to win each of the next three matches to make it to the final eight of the Davis Cup.

Both India and South Korea are fighting against history, as the winner of the qualification clash will become the first Asian nation to secure a place in the final eight. The match between South Korea and India is being played at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center. 

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Dhakshineswar Suresh Loses Match Despite Winning First Set

Suresh came out strongly at the beginning and through deep returns and aggressive net play, he was managing to get the upper hand on Kwon. The 3-0 lead he achieved through securing a quick break gave him the advantage to eventually take the first set by a margin of 6-3.

Kwon yet changed tactics dramatically during the second set. The South Korean was not only serving wider, but also keeping up with the same strategy by continuously aiming at Suresh’s backhand side. His backhand returns kept the Indian unable to dictate the points as he had been doing during the first set.

Kwon finally broke at the end and went up 4-2 and won the second set by 6-3. With the momentum from the set just played, Kwon pushed hard for the break against Suresh in the fifth game and finally clinched a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

India’s loss immediately threw them into difficulties that meant that their second singles player, Nagal, had to take down ex-world No.19, Hyeon Chung.

Davis Cup 2026: Sumit Nagal’s Incredible Fight Goes in Vain

Nagal began the match very well, winning the first set 6-2. Chung was under pressure; Nagal’s aggressive baseline game helped the Indian. Still, due to the cool conditions in Seoul, the match was quite a workout. South Korea had set up a slower court, as the court surface was expected to slow down the pace and challenge India’s important singles players.

Chung found an opportunity in the second set. With greater rhythm and consistency in his game, Chung got the set 6-4 and forced a third set. The deciding set was a real battle of nerves. Sensing Nagal was losing his grip on the set at 4-1, the Indian refused to give up. Playing a comeback, the Indian tied the game at 5-5, putting pressure back on Chung. Then, the more mature Chung kept control of his nerves during the decisive phase.

In the 11th game, Chung got hold of a point and served to clinch the game for Chung, thereby winning in 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Also Read: IND vs WI Squad: Mohammed Shami And Bhuvneshwar Kumar Snubbed | Are Veteran Pacers Out of India’s ODI Cricket World Cup 2027 Plans?

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Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads
Tags: Davis Cup 2026Dhakshineswar SureshSumit Nagal

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Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads

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Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads
Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads
Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads
Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads
Davis Cup 2026 Results: India Trail South Korea 0-2 After Day 1 | Dhakshineswar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Squander Leads

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