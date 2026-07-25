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Home > Sports News > Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings

Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings

Jaffna Kings have been taken over by LPL organisers after the franchise agreement was terminated over financial obligations. The team will continue in LPL 2026.

Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra's Arrest; Jaffna Kings Franchise Taken Over by LPL Organisers. Photo X
Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra's Arrest; Jaffna Kings Franchise Taken Over by LPL Organisers. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 01:57 IST

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has assumed direct control of the Jaffna Kings franchise after terminating its agreement with the team’s owners, ensuring the defending champions will continue to participate in the 2026 season without disruption.

The decision comes less than a week after franchise co-owner and former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra was arrested by Sri Lanka Police’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports over allegations linked to a match-fixing attempt during the opening day of LPL 2026. Kalra had acquired the franchise alongside businessman Mayank Goel.

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However, tournament rights holder Innovative Production Group (IPG) clarified that the termination of the franchise agreement was based on the owners’ failure to fulfil their financial obligations, rather than the ongoing investigation.

Following the termination, ownership rights have reverted to IPG, which will now manage the franchise in partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). The organisers confirmed that the team will continue to compete under the Jaffna Kings name, with no changes to the playing squad, coaching staff or tournament schedule.

In an official statement, IPG said:

“The termination follows the franchisee’s inability to fulfil its financial obligations under the terms of the franchise agreement. As a result, all rights relating to the Jaffna Kings franchise have reverted to IPG, which, together with Sri Lanka Cricket, has assumed full operational control of the team.”

The organisers also assured players and fans that all contractual and logistical arrangements have been secured.

“To ensure the uninterrupted operation of the franchise, IPG and Sri Lanka Cricket have taken complete responsibility for all player, coaching staff, and support staff contracts. The organisers also confirm that all logistical arrangements for the team have been secured, ensuring the squad is intact for the tournament.”

IPG added that nearly 90 per cent of the payments due to players and support staff have already been processed, with the remaining dues to be settled in accordance with contractual commitments.

Commenting on the development, IPG CEO Anil Mohan emphasised that safeguarding the tournament remained the top priority.

“While this was a difficult decision, our priority has always been to protect the integrity of the Lanka Premier League and ensure complete stability for our players, coaches, partners, and fans. Together with Sri Lanka Cricket, we have acted swiftly to ensure the Jaffna Kings continue to participate in the tournament without disruption.”

He added that all operational matters, including player contracts, staff commitments and team logistics, were being handled seamlessly and confirmed that the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League would proceed as scheduled.

The swift intervention by IPG and Sri Lanka Cricket ensures that one of the league’s most successful franchises remains on course for the 2026 campaign despite the off-field turmoil surrounding its former ownership.

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Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings
Tags: jaffna kingsjaffna kings ownershiplanka premier leaguelpl 2026manjot kalramanjot kalra arrest

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Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings

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Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings
Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings
Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings
Days After India U19 World Cup Winner Manjot Kalra’s Arrest, LPL Organisers Take Over Jaffna Kings

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