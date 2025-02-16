Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
Daytona 500 Delayed Due To Rain; When Will The NASCAR Race Start?

The Daytona 500, NASCAR’s biggest and most prestigious race, has been temporarily stopped due to weather conditions. The race at Daytona International Speedway was red-flagged after just 11 laps, leaving fans and drivers waiting for an update on when racing can continue.

The Daytona 500, NASCAR’s biggest and most prestigious race, has been temporarily stopped due to weather conditions. The race at Daytona International Speedway was red-flagged after just 11 laps, leaving fans and drivers waiting for an update on when racing can continue.

Daytona International Speedway: A Challenging Track for Weather Delays

Daytona International Speedway is one of the most famous tracks in the world and the second-largest venue that NASCAR visits each season. The 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway is known for its high-speed action and intense racing, but it is also a track where rain can cause long delays.

When rain falls at Daytona, it takes significant time to dry the track. Unlike short tracks where drying takes less time, a superspeedway of this size requires a long and careful process to ensure the racing surface is completely safe.

How Long Will It Take to Dry the Track?

According to NASCAR’s estimates, it usually takes about two to two-and-a-half hours to dry Daytona International Speedway completely. However, for Sunday’s Daytona 500, officials are optimistic that racing can resume sooner. NASCAR’s plan is to get cars back on the track before 6 p.m. ET (5 p.m. CT), meaning fans may not have to wait much longer.

FOX Sports NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass has provided updates from Daytona, mentioning that there is activity on pit road, which is a good sign that track conditions are improving.

Drivers and Teams Prepare to Return to Action

Despite the delay, teams and drivers have remained focused and ready to restart the race as soon as conditions allow. NASCAR officials have been monitoring the situation closely, and there is growing confidence that the race will resume soon.

Austin Cindric currently leads the Daytona 500 after 11 laps of the scheduled 200. The young driver has shown great pace so far, and he will be looking to maintain his position once racing resumes.

Fans Eager for the Action to Restart

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR’s most anticipated race of the year, often called “The Great American Race.” Thousands of fans are in attendance, while millions more are watching from home, eager to see the conclusion of this thrilling event.

Although the rain delay has been frustrating for some, there is hope that the track will be ready soon. As long as conditions continue to improve, NASCAR officials are expected to give the green light for the race to continue.

For now, all eyes remain on the weather and the track-drying process as fans, drivers, and teams wait for the signal to restart the Daytona 500.

