DC vs GT Delhi Weather Today: Rain, Match Delay or Full Game? What Ticket Holders Should Expect at Arun Jaitley Stadium

DC vs GT Weather Today: The excitement in the national capital is tangible, as Delhi Capitals prepare themselves to welcome Gujarat Titans in Match 14 of IPL 2026. Nevertheless, while the multitude of fans are making their way towards the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8 2026, the main issue on most people’s minds is not only the battle between Axar Patel and Shubman Gill but also the unpredictable weather. With a western disturbance currently active over North India, ticket holders are anxiously checking their weather apps, wondering if they will see a full 40-over contest or a rain-shortened thriller.

DC vs GT Delhi Weather Today

According to the latest meteorological reports for New Delhi, the weather has been a major talking point this week. Earlier today, the city experienced a high of 25°C with significant cloud cover and intermittent light rain.

The daytime forecast suggested a strong 55% probability of rain which made many fans fear the idea of a total washout. On the other hand, it is excellent news for the night. As we go to the match time, rain chances are predicted to decrease majorly. Starting at 7:00 PM 14% chance, the probability gets down to 8% at 9:00 PM and 4% at 10:00 PM. Though the humidity is still pretty high at 61%, the condition at night is “mostly cloudy” instead of “rainy. “ The weather for those going will be approximately 20 C which is quite comfortable for watching.

DC vs GT Pitch Report: How Weather Will Affect the Game

Arun Jaitley Stadium has always been recognized as a haven for batsmen, featuring short boundaries that facilitate big scoring. However, recent weather conditions have influenced the characteristics of pitch number 5, which has been chosen for this match. Since the ground has remained covered for quite some time due to morning drizzle, there is a high probability that the moisture will still be present.

This moisture will be beneficial for the fast bowlers like Lungi Ngidi and Mohammed Siraj at the start of the innings as it will give them additional seam movement and swing. Once the match moves on and the floodlights are turned on, it is anticipated that the dew factor will have a major influence. Historically, the team batting second has had the advantage here, and the wet outfield will make it hard for the bowlers to get a good grip on the ball in the second innings.

Match Timing, Toss & Weather

The game schedule has not been altered and the first ball will be delivered at 7:30 PM IST. The important toss will be done at 7:00 PM. Considering that the day was 55% rain threatening and the possibility of a “slick” outfield, the skipper who wins the toss will most probably opt to bowl first.

Bowling first is a good tactic for the teams as it helps them utilize the moisture in the air and if the match is interrupted by rainfall, they will be the ones batting, while the DLS method will come into play. The stadium gates were opened at 4:30 PM and the fans should come early if they want to bypass the lengthy security checks during the cloudy times.

DC vs GT Arun Jaitley Stadium ticket price

For those still looking to grab a last-minute seat, Arun Jaitley Stadium remains one of the more accessible venues this season.

Ticket prices for the DC vs GT match opened at very reasonable prices of Rs 1400 for the East Stand Second Floor. Other reasonable choices were the West Stand Third Floor at Rs 1900 and the North West/North East tiers at Rs 2100.

The cost of premium places in the West Stand Ground Floor or East Stand First Floor came at Rs 2800, whereas hospitality and lounge areas started at over Rs 5000. Audience members should note that physical tickets will be compulsory for entering Delhi Capitals’ home matches. Without a physical ticket collected from one of the ticket distribution points e. g. Raja Ram Mohun Roy Memorial Hall, you won’t be allowed admittance to the venue, even if you have the digital confirmation.

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