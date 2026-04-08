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Home > Sports News > DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 14 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 14 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Delhi Capitals face Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sameer Rizvi shines for DC, while Shubman Gill returns for GT. Batting-friendly pitch expected. Dream11 picks feature Jos Buttler and Axar Patel. GT lead head-to-head 4-3. Weather clear, ideal for high-scoring clash.

DC vs GT (Image Credits: X)
DC vs GT (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: April 8, 2026 13:02:54 IST

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DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 14 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

In the forthcoming match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, two teams that are at opposite ends of the standings will take the field. Delhi Capitals will be playing against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Axar Patel and his squad have a new star player in Sameer Rizvi, who has been the main reason for DC’s two wins. He has hit 70 and 90 in two matches and earned the Player of the Match award. KL Rahul managed to get only one run in two innings, which will be quite a worry.

With GT, the issue is their middle order and bowling. In the last match, Rashid Khan was the captain of GT when Shubman Gill was not playing. Gill has recovered and will be the captain. Their bowling side has been quite mediocre, too. The key players should make big contributions.

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Dream 11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Lungi Ngidi

Captain : Shubman Gil || Vice Captain: Washington Sundar

DC vs GT: Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans have met seven times in the IPL so far. Gujarat Titans hold a slight edge with four wins, while Delhi Capitals have secured three victories.

DC vs GT: Weather Report

The weather in Delhi is expected to remain clear on Wednesday evening. The temperature will be around 19°C, with humidity at around 71%, ensuring favourable conditions for a full match.

DC vs GT: Pitch Report

The wicket of the Arun Jaitley Stadium has always been a paradise for batters. The reason is the boundaries are relatively short, and the outfield is very quick. So naturally, batsmen can fancy their chances here. Only the bowlers with new ball may get some early swing or something. So first few deliveries might be a bit tough for batsmen. But later on, the pitch is going to flatten out and that will be a perfect scenario for a high-scoring match.

DC vs GT: Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals:
KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Player: Vipraj Nigam

Gujarat Titans:
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Kumar Kushagra

Also Read: DC vs GT IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Set to Return vs Delhi Capitals? Gujarat Titans Likely to Make Key Changes in Playing XI

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DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 14 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 14 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 14 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 14 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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