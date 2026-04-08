DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Jos Buttler Hits Five Sixes, Joins Suresh Raina in This Unique IPL Record

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Jos Buttler, playing for the Gujarat Titans against the Delhi Capitals, etched his name in the record books by becoming the second batter to hit five sixes in the power play despite not opening the innings. Batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the DC vs GT clash, Buttler joined Suresh in the list. The English batter scored 52 off 27 balls while batting at number three for GT. He hit three fours and five sixes to help the Shubman Gill-led team post 210 runs in the first innings.

Buttler entered the record books after hitting all five of his sixes in the first six overs after being signed by GT for ₹15.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. As of today, he is just the second non-opener in IPL history to slam five sixes in an innings’ first six overs. Suresh Raina, who hit six sixes for Chennai Super Kings in the first six overs of the second Indian Premier League 2014 qualifier against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014, is the only batter ahead of him.

DC vs GT: Jos Buttler scores his first fifty of the season

On the fifth ball of the third over of GT’s innings, which was bowled by Mukesh Kumar, Buttler blasted his first six of the game. On the second ball of the next over, which was the fourth over of GT’s innings, Axar Patel bowled his second maximum. Buttler blasted Mukesh for three massive sixes (on the first, second, and fifth balls) in the fifth over of GT’s innings, adding 23 runs to the Titans’ total. Buttler scored 52 runs in 27 balls in the first innings. He smashed five sixes and three fours in his 27-ball stay at the crease.

Buttler completed 600 sixes in T20s thanks to his fifth six of the match. In the 20-over format of the game, he is the only batter from outside the West Indies to hit at least 600 sixes. Four cricket players, all from the West Indies, have hit 600 or more sixes in the 20-over style of the game prior to Buttler.

A Return to form for Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler scored not only his first fifty of the IPL 2026 but also his first fifty in the shortest format after three months. The English batter had poor form leading up to the tournament as he failed to make an impact in England’s T20 World Cup campaign. During the tournament where England made it to the semi-final, Buttler scored only 87 runs in eight innings, averaging a meagre 10.87. The Orange Cap winner from 2022 did not have the best start to the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. He scored 64 runs in the first two games against the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals.

Most sixes in T20s

Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, holds the global record for the most sixes hit in T20 cricket. Between 2005 and 2022, Gayle participated in 463 Twenty20 matches for almost two dozen teams, hitting 1056 maximums. With 982 sixes in 735 games, Kieron Pollard is ranked second. With 784 sixes in 590 games, Andre Russell, KKR’s IPL 2026 power coach, is ranked third, while Nicholas Pooran has hammered 712 sixes in 445 T20 matches.

Also Read: PBKS Fire Jasmeet Singh Bhatia? — Reports Emerge After Viral Post With Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Sparks Mixed Reactions