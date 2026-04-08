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Home > Sports News > DC vs GT Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Arun Jaitley Stadium? KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj Headline Key Battles

DC vs GT Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Arun Jaitley Stadium? KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj Headline Key Battles

Delhi Capitals will be hosting Gujarat Titans at Arun Jaitley Stadium today. The home side starts as the favourites who will be coming into this game on the back of two stunning wins.

DC vs GT. (Photo Credits: DC/X)
DC vs GT. (Photo Credits: DC/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 8, 2026 14:47:57 IST

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DC vs GT Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Arun Jaitley Stadium? KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj Headline Key Battles

Delhi Capitals will host Gujarat Titans in the capital city today (April 8, 2025). While the home side is coming into the match on the back of a couple of stunning wins in their previous two matches, the Titans are still searching for their first win. DC have been riding on some fireworks from Sameer Rizvi who has anchored them to a couple of wins. 

GT on the other side, will look to turn around their fortune and get off the mark at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Match Information

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 14
Date: April 8, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium
Live Streaming: JioHotstar 
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

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DC vs GT: Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has been known for high-scoring matches in recent years, mainly due to its short boundaries that give bowlers very little room for error. However, the first IPL 2026 game at the venue told a slightly different story. The pitch looked slow, with the ball holding up, as Mumbai Indians were restricted to 162/6.

Delhi Capitals chased the target comfortably in 18.1 overs with six wickets in hand, but that game was played in the afternoon. Conditions are expected to be different this time, with an evening start likely to help the batters.

Under lights, the pitch is expected to play better, with more consistent bounce, allowing batters to trust the surface and play their shots more freely.

DC vs GT: Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka (O), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller (O), Tristan Stubbs (O), 7 Axar Patel (C), Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi (O), T Natarajan, 

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK) (O), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips (O), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (O), Kagiso Rabada (O), Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, 

Impact Player: Prasidh Krishna

DC vs GT IPL 2026: Key Player Battles to Watch

DC vs GT, IPL 2026 Prediction: Who Will Win?

KL Rahul has had a quiet start to IPL 2026, scoring just one run in two matches. However, he faces an ideal opportunity to bounce back against Mohammed Siraj, a bowler he has dominated—scoring 135 runs off 79 balls at a strike rate of 170.88, with only one dismissal.

Siraj, meanwhile, has struggled for consistency, going wicketless in six of his last 13 IPL games and taking more than one wicket only once in that period.

While Kuldeep Yadav remains a key weapon, his numbers dip at Delhi’s home venue. His average rises to 36.93 (compared to 20.64 elsewhere) and his economy increases to 8.79. This could offer an opportunity for Gujarat Titans’ middle order to capitalize and put up a strong total.

The in-form Delhi Capitals seem to have a slight edge especially the way Pathum Nissanka and Sameer Rizvi have batted. The Titans do have some wicket-taking bowlers in the unit and they will have to step up. 

Also Read: HYK vs PZ Dream11 Prediction PSL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Tags: axar-patelCricketCricket newsDC vs GTDelhi Capitalsgujarat-titansIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 updateskl rahulMohammed SirahSameer Rizvishubman gill

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DC vs GT Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Arun Jaitley Stadium? KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj Headline Key Battles

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DC vs GT Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Arun Jaitley Stadium? KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj Headline Key Battles
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DC vs GT Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Arun Jaitley Stadium? KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj Headline Key Battles
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